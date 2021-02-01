Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Property Management engaged on Class AA Houston office project

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2021 - JLL announced today that it has been selected by Skanska USA Commercial Development for property management services at 1550 on the Green, a 375,000-square-foot, 28-story, Class AA office development adjacent to Discovery Green in downtown Houston.

1550 on the Green is the first phase of Discovery West, a mixed-use development that will include restaurants and retail. This planned development is within walking distance of numerous entertainment and cultural amenities, including Minute Maid Park, the Toyota Center, and the George R. Brown Convention Center. The building is designed to integrate into the Discovery Green experience with a focus on wellness and sustainability to achieve LEED® certification. Proposed features include multiple outdoor terraces activated through a curated experience management platform comprising virtual and in-person experiences such as yoga and wellness classes.

A global law firm is among the first tenants to sign a lease at the building, set to break ground in 2021 with a delivery date of 2024.

'JLL is honored to work with Skanska on this iconic office tower that is being designed with cutting-edge technology, critical to the offices of the future,' O'Murray noted. 'Our mutual focus on wellness, sustainability and technology will together create an unparalleled tenant experience. I'm confident JLL's expertise and innovative practices engaged to support this incredible investment will exceed Skanska's expectations.'

JLL's Property Management efforts will be led by Managing Director Connie O'Murray, in partnership with a robust regional and national team comprising key members from JLL Property Management, Project Development Services, Sustainability, Experience Management and JLL Spark platforms. Together, as 'One JLL,' these groups will provide consulting services during the design and construction phases of the project ensuring the office tower is built with a property management-centric approach, incorporating post-pandemic features that are top-of-mind for property owners and tenants alike.

