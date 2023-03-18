Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Property Management wins generational Miami mixed-use property

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 -JLL announced today that it has been selected by Agave Holdings, LLC for property management services of The Plaza Coral Gables, a seven-acre mixed-use development property, consisting of office, multifamily and retail elements located in Coral Gables, Florida. JLL will deploy its world-class, integrated service platform to provide property management operations, experiential marketing and accounting for each element.

In January of 2022, JLL was awarded its first property management win for The Plaza Coral Gables, which included:

Two Class A office towers, totaling 455,008 square feet

161,000 square feet of retail space connecting the office towers and the hotel through a two-level paseo

A 2,200-space technology infused parking garage, providing ample parking and ease of access for all vertical elements of the project

Management and activation of the project's extensive shared common areas, including open green space, interactive amenities and art in public places

The recent additions of The Reserve at the Plaza, which offers 135 luxury apartment units, and the Galiano Residences, which includes 39 low-rise residential townhomes, represent the latest award to JLL and provides Agave with a comprehensive management structure across all elements of the project. The Loews Hotel, a 242-key luxury hotel within the Plaza Coral Gables, is separately managed.

The Plaza Coral Gables is situated in the heart of the Coral Gables on Ponce de Leon Boulevard and just across from the Ponce Circle Park. The location offers proximity to many of Coral Gables' top attractions, such as Miracle Mile and Merrick Park, as well as the Coconut Grove. In addition, it provides tenants convenient transportation options with the Douglas Road Metrorail Station that connects to Downtown Miami, Brickell, the Perez and Frost Museums and the Miami international Airport. The city trolley connects the Plaza to the Miami Metrorail and the rest of Coral Gables' Business District.

JLL's Property Management efforts will be led by Stewart Brown with support from JLL's regional and national team comprising key members of Property Management, Sustainability and Experience Management platforms. This integrated service approach will allow JLL to deliver best-in-class solutions and identify opportunities unique to a project of this magnitude and diversity.

"Our talented team of professionals is focused on deploying their expertise and JLL's integrated real estate service platform to provide Agave with superior service delivery and execution," said Sean McNamara, JLL Director of National Accounts. "Understanding the unique nature of this amazing mixed-use project and establishing a connection and an experience across all elements is critical to our management strategy. We are excited to be selected as the property manager for this transformational project and look forward to partnering with Agave to deliver their vision."

"We are thrilled to have our property management services for The Plaza Coral Gables all under one roof with JLL," said Gregory Schwartz with Agave Holdings. "Streamlining our services across all uses of this unique asset is key to ensuring a successful and consistent experience to our valued tenants."

JLL's 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,200 buildings totaling more than 208 million square feet.

