Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:03 2023-03-17 pm EDT
146.31 USD   -1.71%
06:07aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Property Management wins generational Miami mixed-use property
PU
06:07aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Community-focused retail center on Long Island trades
PU
03/16What the Fed will do next week is anybody's guess
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Property Management wins generational Miami mixed-use property

03/18/2023 | 06:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, March 16, 2023 -JLL announced today that it has been selected by Agave Holdings, LLC for property management services of The Plaza Coral Gables, a seven-acre mixed-use development property, consisting of office, multifamily and retail elements located in Coral Gables, Florida. JLL will deploy its world-class, integrated service platform to provide property management operations, experiential marketing and accounting for each element.

In January of 2022, JLL was awarded its first property management win for The Plaza Coral Gables, which included:

  • Two Class A office towers, totaling 455,008 square feet
  • 161,000 square feet of retail space connecting the office towers and the hotel through a two-level paseo
  • A 2,200-space technology infused parking garage, providing ample parking and ease of access for all vertical elements of the project
  • Management and activation of the project's extensive shared common areas, including open green space, interactive amenities and art in public places

The recent additions of The Reserve at the Plaza, which offers 135 luxury apartment units, and the Galiano Residences, which includes 39 low-rise residential townhomes, represent the latest award to JLL and provides Agave with a comprehensive management structure across all elements of the project. The Loews Hotel, a 242-key luxury hotel within the Plaza Coral Gables, is separately managed.

The Plaza Coral Gables is situated in the heart of the Coral Gables on Ponce de Leon Boulevard and just across from the Ponce Circle Park. The location offers proximity to many of Coral Gables' top attractions, such as Miracle Mile and Merrick Park, as well as the Coconut Grove. In addition, it provides tenants convenient transportation options with the Douglas Road Metrorail Station that connects to Downtown Miami, Brickell, the Perez and Frost Museums and the Miami international Airport. The city trolley connects the Plaza to the Miami Metrorail and the rest of Coral Gables' Business District.

JLL's Property Management efforts will be led by Stewart Brown with support from JLL's regional and national team comprising key members of Property Management, Sustainability and Experience Management platforms. This integrated service approach will allow JLL to deliver best-in-class solutions and identify opportunities unique to a project of this magnitude and diversity.

"Our talented team of professionals is focused on deploying their expertise and JLL's integrated real estate service platform to provide Agave with superior service delivery and execution," said Sean McNamara, JLL Director of National Accounts. "Understanding the unique nature of this amazing mixed-use project and establishing a connection and an experience across all elements is critical to our management strategy. We are excited to be selected as the property manager for this transformational project and look forward to partnering with Agave to deliver their vision."

"We are thrilled to have our property management services for The Plaza Coral Gables all under one roof with JLL," said Gregory Schwartz with Agave Holdings. "Streamlining our services across all uses of this unique asset is key to ensuring a successful and consistent experience to our valued tenants."

JLL's 2,300 property management experts in the U.S. provide comprehensive real estate services in more than 1,200 buildings totaling more than 208 million square feet.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 16 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 March 2023 10:06:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
06:07aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL Property Management wins generational Miami mixed-us..
PU
06:07aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Community-focused retail center on Long Island trades
PU
03/16What the Fed will do next week is anybody's guess
MS
03/16Wolfe Research Upgrades Jones Lang LaSalle to Outperform From Peer Perform, Price Targe..
MT
03/16Analyst recommendations: Centene, FedEx, Foot Locker, Motorola....
MS
03/15Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $84M financing secured for West Los Angeles multi-housin..
PU
03/13JLL named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 16th consecutive year
PR
03/10JLL and KBS ink lease for 15,187 square feet of trophy office space at 710,332-SF Class..
BU
03/10JLL and KBS Ink Lease for 15,187 Square Feet of Trophy Office Space at 710,332-Sf Class..
CI
03/10Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $24.93M financing secured for industrial development in ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 167 M - -
Net income 2023 633 M - -
Net Debt 2023 909 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 965 M 6 965 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
EV / Sales 2024 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,3%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 146,31 $
Average target price 205,00 $
Spread / Average Target 40,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-8.19%6 965
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.02%22 855
KE HOLDINGS INC.35.96%22 639
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-3.78%13 197
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.27.56%9 689
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION12.24%6 057