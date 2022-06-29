Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Retail Corporate Services hires new franchise growth lead

CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 - JLL announced today the appointment of Matthew DeBartolomeis as senior vice president, Retail Corporate Services, who is now responsible for leading corporate and franchise growth nationally within the Transaction Management business line. DeBartolomeis is joined by John Rooney in the Denver office, who will support this effort as senior transaction manager. The team will report to Alicia Dean, senior vice president, Retail Corporate Services.

"Retail properties are back in demand as consumers eschew online shopping for real-world experiences, including more entertainment and dining options outside the home," Dean said. "Matthew and John have set themselves apart as trusted advisors to national and regional tenants. They will bring passion and informed perspective to JLL's clients striving to grow their brick-and-mortar footprint to best capitalize on consumer trends and preferences."



DeBartolomeis previously served as first vice president with CBRE's Advisory and Transaction Services in Denver, a position he held for 17 years. He specialized as a retail advisor and has developed a multi-market program for franchise development including site selection, strategic consulting and disposition. He brings more than 25 years of retail real estate experience to JLL, including working with national franchises like Spavia Day Spa, The Lash Lounge and Clean Eatz.



Rooney similarly spent more than 12 years with CBRE, most recently focusing on multi-market transaction management.



"My introduction to retail real estate as a third-generation retailer, has given me a unique perspective to advise clients on their real estate strategy as part of their overall marketing and operations goals," DeBartolomeis said. "With the full backing of JLL's Retail Corporate Services team, we'll be better positioned to provide transaction management while identify market trends and help our clients take advantage of their potential impacts while always mitigating risk."

