    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-29 pm EDT
176.63 USD   -0.13%
05:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Assisted living community near San Francisco trades for $39.2M
PU
05:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL closes $235.25M sale of and arranged $117.63M financing for SoCal office campus
PU
05:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Retail Corporate Services hires new franchise growth lead
PU
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Retail Corporate Services hires new franchise growth lead

06/29/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
CHICAGO, June 29, 2022 - JLL announced today the appointment of Matthew DeBartolomeis as senior vice president, Retail Corporate Services, who is now responsible for leading corporate and franchise growth nationally within the Transaction Management business line. DeBartolomeis is joined by John Rooney in the Denver office, who will support this effort as senior transaction manager. The team will report to Alicia Dean, senior vice president, Retail Corporate Services.

"Retail properties are back in demand as consumers eschew online shopping for real-world experiences, including more entertainment and dining options outside the home," Dean said. "Matthew and John have set themselves apart as trusted advisors to national and regional tenants. They will bring passion and informed perspective to JLL's clients striving to grow their brick-and-mortar footprint to best capitalize on consumer trends and preferences."

DeBartolomeis previously served as first vice president with CBRE's Advisory and Transaction Services in Denver, a position he held for 17 years. He specialized as a retail advisor and has developed a multi-market program for franchise development including site selection, strategic consulting and disposition. He brings more than 25 years of retail real estate experience to JLL, including working with national franchises like Spavia Day Spa, The Lash Lounge and Clean Eatz.

Rooney similarly spent more than 12 years with CBRE, most recently focusing on multi-market transaction management.

"My introduction to retail real estate as a third-generation retailer, has given me a unique perspective to advise clients on their real estate strategy as part of their overall marketing and operations goals," DeBartolomeis said. "With the full backing of JLL's Retail Corporate Services team, we'll be better positioned to provide transaction management while identify market trends and help our clients take advantage of their potential impacts while always mitigating risk."

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 269 M - -
Net income 2022 970 M - -
Net cash 2022 755 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,26x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 774 M 8 774 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 94,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 176,63 $
Average target price 274,57 $
Spread / Average Target 55,5%
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-34.40%8 774
CBRE GROUP, INC.-32.30%23 508
KE HOLDINGS INC.-11.73%22 456
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED13.49%14 361
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.35%8 177
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-38.09%5 277