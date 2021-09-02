Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL Valuation Advisory expands renewables group with John Oates

CHICAGO, Sept. 2, 2021 - JLL Valuation Advisory announced today that it has hired structured finance specialist John Oates to join its Renewable Energy Valuation team as a Managing Director to help build out a best-in-class infrastructure platform.

Based in Tampa, Fla., he reports to Managing Director Mike Bammel, National Head of the Renewable Energy Valuation team, which is part of the Infrastructure group led by Managing Director David Dominy.

'John brings a wealth of experience, a solid reputation and leadership skills in providing renewable energy sector valuations that will contribute to helping us grow our infrastructure platform,' Bammel said. 'We are excited to welcome a professional of John's caliber and experience, and I'm personally thrilled to get to work with him again and collaboratively build our structured finance practice.'

At JLL, Oates is focusing on business development and renewable energy structured finance transactions, which involves how projects are financed and combines tax equity, equity and debt. He also specializes in and will consult on various types of energy projects, including solar, onshore and offshore wind, geothermal, fuel cell, hydro, bio combined heat and power, in addition to carbon capture storage and utilization appraisals and cost segregations supporting tax credit.

He has nearly 50 years of experience in structured finance primarily with sale-leaseback valuations, which includes pioneering valuations of facility leases for automobile manufacturing plants and suppliers; steel mills; oil, gas and chemical assets; semiconductors and power plants, including coal, gas, nuclear and renewable energy facilities. He previously was the co-founder of a lease valuation specialty firm in New York City.

'I look forward to contributing my valuation expertise to help build the Renewable Energy Practice,' Oates said. 'Joining a world-class organization like JLL provides us with the tools and technology to continue to grow this service line and provide unmatched service to our rapidly expanding client base.'

Renewable Energy Valuation platform was added to JLL Valuation Advisory services last fall to as part of Valuation Advisory's growing platform. Due to increased client demand, the team plans on hiring more people in the near future.

Oates joins more than 200 U.S. professionals who provide industry-leading valuation, market analytics and advisory services for a wide range of property types. JLL Valuation Advisory services also include complex litigation support, property tax consultation and balance sheet reporting.

JLL Valuation Advisory is one of the world's most strategic, creative and connected real estate capital advisors, delivering customized solutions to enable you to make the fastest, best informed decisions for your investment interests throughout their entire life cycle.

JLL's 1,700 qualified valuation professionals are connected across 44 countries, sharing insights and real-time data to deliver tailored client solutions and advice for its client's real estate and business asset interests. The team is globally connected but also maintains sector-based expertise and deep local knowledge in every market.

