NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2023 - JLL's Value and Risk Advisory platform announced today that it has hired two multi-housing experts in key gateway markets. Kieran Miller, MAI, joined the firm as a Senior Director in New York City and Justin Perkins has joined as a Director in Los Angeles.

Miller and Perkins will focus on multi-housing value and risk advisory assignments and will report to Peter Rastetter, MAI and Aaron DeCollibus, MAI, CCIM, AI-GRS, Executive Directors for the national multi-housing practice in New York and the West Coast, respectively.

"We're excited to add Kieran and Justin to the team, especially in these key gateway cities that are critical markets for our institutional clients," said Kai Pan, Executive Managing Director and the National Head of the Multi-Housing Property Sector for JLL Value and Risk Advisory. "Multi-housing remains a preferred asset class for investors and our clients are demanding insights into the current value of their assets, as well as the risk due to natural disasters, rising insurance costs and more. The addition of valuation experts, Kieran and Justin, will help our clients evaluate their asset's value and risk positions in the dynamic markets of New York and Los Angeles."

Miller has more than five years of experience in commercial real estate with a background in analysis and appraisal. He was a Senior Commercial Real Estate Appraiser most recently at AEI Consultants and previously at BBG. His experience includes valuation for bank financing and estate and litigation purposes. Miller is a graduate of St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York.

Perkins joins JLL from BBG, Inc. where he was a Senior Appraiser involved in the valuation of a variety of investment-grade properties across the U.S. In addition to his valuation background, he spent time at James Capital Advisors as a Senior Associate working with loan originators to underwrite loans for commercial properties and at CIT Group as an Assistant Vice President Portfolio Management/Underwriting. Perkins has a Bachelor of Arts and a Masters in Real Estate Development from New York University.

"I am excited to join the JLL team and become part of an experienced and growing platform," Perkins said. "The Los Angles market is one of the largest in the county and as such, we have a great opportunity to obtain a larger market share and become the go-to company for lenders."

