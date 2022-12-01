Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:47 2022-12-01 pm EST
167.11 USD   -0.63%
02:14pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL adds senior vice president to Clean Energy and Infrastructure practice
PU
02:14pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Logistics company signs 265,700-square-foot lease in Atloona, Iowa
PU
06:34aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : West Fort Worth retail center trades to Mazaheri Properties
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL adds senior vice president to Clean Energy and Infrastructure practice

12/01/2022 | 02:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 - JLL announced today that it has hired Kristy David as a Senior Vice President for its Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team. In this capacity, she will play a key role in advising public and private clients on achieving their clean energy sustainability goals with an emphasis on solar, wind, EV charging and energy storage.

David brings with her a wealth of experience, including more than 15 years in project finance, commercial due diligence, and public-private partnerships. Prior to joining JLL, she was a vice president with Greengate LLC, where she advised on complex multi-source financings and performed financial, market, credit and probabilistic analysis, among other duties.

David, who is based in JLL's Washington, D.C. office, earned her BA in economics from New York University and her master's degree in international finance and international energy policy from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

JLL's recently released Decarbonizing Cities and Real Estate: The U.S. Landscape from a Global Perspectivereport discussed how a growing number of local governments have set bold net zero carbon targets and that cities and municipalities must assess how to change the way they build, operate, generate power, engage with businesses and communities and much more to achieve the necessary reductions in emissions. JLL's Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team works with clients to address aging infrastructure at a pivotal time when improving infrastructure resiliency is a priority for both private and public sectors.

"Kristy has advised on some of the largest and most complex project financings, demonstrating a knowledge of the challenges lenders and borrowers often face," said Kevin Wayer, president, Government and Education JLL. "We look forward to her contributions in continuing to make JLL a recognized leader in clean energy and infrastructure advisory."

JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 01 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 December 2022 19:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
02:14pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL adds senior vice president to Clean Energy and Infra..
PU
02:14pJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Logistics company signs 265,700-square-foot lease in Atl..
PU
06:34aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : West Fort Worth retail center trades to Mazaheri Propert..
PU
06:34aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $175M financing secured for recapitalization of senior l..
PU
06:34aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Lincoln Property Company acquires Class A industrial par..
PU
11/30Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $40M financing secured for industrial warehouse in centr..
PU
11/30Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Two-property Myrtle Beach boutique office portfolio sell..
PU
11/30Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : TerraCap acquires two Class A industrial buildings near ..
PU
11/30Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : $14.5M sale-leaseback of a single-tenant warehouse near ..
PU
11/30Jones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : New Jersey multi-housing community secures $47.48M finan..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 894 M - -
Net income 2022 737 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 11,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 982 M 7 982 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 168,17 $
Average target price 217,29 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-37.56%7 982
CBRE GROUP, INC.-26.64%24 604
KE HOLDINGS INC.-15.90%21 195
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED9.09%13 709
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-39.89%8 991
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-29.90%5 692