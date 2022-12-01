Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL adds senior vice president to Clean Energy and Infrastructure practice

David brings with her a wealth of experience, including more than 15 years in project finance, commercial due diligence, and public-private partnerships. Prior to joining JLL, she was a vice president with Greengate LLC, where she advised on complex multi-source financings and performed financial, market, credit and probabilistic analysis, among other duties.

WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2022 - JLL announced today that it has hired Kristy David as a Senior Vice President for its Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team. In this capacity, she will play a key role in advising public and private clients on achieving their clean energy sustainability goals with an emphasis on solar, wind, EV charging and energy storage.

David, who is based in JLL's Washington, D.C. office, earned her BA in economics from New York University and her master's degree in international finance and international energy policy from Johns Hopkins University's School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS).

JLL's recently released Decarbonizing Cities and Real Estate: The U.S. Landscape from a Global Perspectivereport discussed how a growing number of local governments have set bold net zero carbon targets and that cities and municipalities must assess how to change the way they build, operate, generate power, engage with businesses and communities and much more to achieve the necessary reductions in emissions. JLL's Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advisory team works with clients to address aging infrastructure at a pivotal time when improving infrastructure resiliency is a priority for both private and public sectors.



"Kristy has advised on some of the largest and most complex project financings, demonstrating a knowledge of the challenges lenders and borrowers often face," said Kevin Wayer, president, Government and Education JLL. "We look forward to her contributions in continuing to make JLL a recognized leader in clean energy and infrastructure advisory."



JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.



