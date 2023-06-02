Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-01 pm EDT
141.97 USD   +1.16%
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : San Diego retail center receives $12.05M in financing
PU
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : Top lifestyle center in western Boston suburbs secures $190M in financing
PU
12:43aJones Lang Lasalle Incorporated : JLL advises general partners of Crow Holdings Capital Retail Funds and secures senior mortgage loan in a $1.8B retail portfolio recapitalization
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL advises general partners of Crow Holdings Capital Retail Funds and secures senior mortgage loan in a $1.8B retail portfolio recapitalization

06/02/2023 | 12:43am EDT
NEW YORK, June 1, 2023 - JLL announced today that it has arranged senior mortgage financing of a retail portfolio, owned by Crow Holdings Capital ("CHC"). The loan is part of the larger $1.8B recapitalization of the portfolio, which includes a joint venture with CHC and a global institutional investor.

Additionally, the 173 properties are held in Crow Holdings Capital's Retail Fund I and Retail Fund II, and an affiliate of JLL, Jones Lang LaSalle Securities, LLC, acted as a financial advisor to the general partners of both funds, rendering a fairness opinion in connection with the $1.8 billion recapitalization.

The portfolio consists of unanchored, small-format, convenience-oriented, open-air, food and service strip malls located in over 30 states across the U.S. with a focus on dense and affluent markets near major population and employment hubs.

The JLL team was led by Managing Director Sheheryar Hafeez, Senior Managing Directors Andy Scott and Michael Cosby, Executive Managing Director Trey Morsbach, Associates Gabriela Niemiec and Bo Beidleman and Analyst Matthew Lucas.

"The transaction represents a significant milestone for the storied Crow Holdings Capital platform, as well as the strip center retail sector at large," said Hafeez. "Crow Holdings Capital and its partners deserve the credit in being the pioneering institutional entrant in the space and for successfully executing on the strategy of amassing a highly attractive, institutional-quality scaled small-format retail portfolio."

"The transaction is a testament to the long-term stability of well-located, small-format retail assets, which have performed exceptionally well through the challenges of a pandemic and uncertain capital markets," added Scott. "It is validated by the number of new lenders entering the space seeking consistent cash flow with operational upside."

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 04:42:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21 555 M - -
Net income 2023 538 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 6 781 M 6 781 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 103 300
Free-Float 90,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 141,97 $
Average target price 183,13 $
Spread / Average Target 29,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Barbara Cominelli CEO
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-10.92%6 781
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.65%22 732
KE HOLDINGS INC.2.01%17 838
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-10.54%12 510
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.43.51%10 622
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION18.93%6 467
