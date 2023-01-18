Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL and Chugach Intelligence Solutions partner to provide facilities support, logistics and construction services

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 -JLL and Chugach Intelligence Solutions, LLC (CISL) have announced they formed JLL-CISL JV, LLC and have executed a mentor-protégé agreement to bid on facility management opportunities for civilian and defense federal agencies. The joint venture partnership, which is already operational, will combine the best practices of the private and public sector, including the engineering and construction management capabilities of Chugach with the advisory, transactional, project management and technology driven facility services expertise of JLL.

"This is a partnership that leverages the complementary service offerings of each firm, and, similar to how smelting copper and tin produces a much stronger bronze, the result is an incredibly formidable tool that can benefit the Department of Defense and other federal agencies both in terms of service delivery and meeting social goals," said Barry Scribner, President, Department of Defense and Federal Services, JLL.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to optimized solutions for our government customer," said Scott Davis, President, Chugach Government Solutions. "Chugach has built a reputation for providing best-in-class services in the government sector. We believe we can serve our customers even better in reliability, innovation and cost savings leveraging the industry-leading private-sector expertise of JLL."

"Facility sustainment is no small task considering the significant infrastructure managed by DoD, and it becomes an even larger task against the landscape of changing workplace models, new technology and sustainability objectives," said William Byrum, General Manager, JLL-CISL JV, LLC. "We believe the partnership between CISL and JLL will position us, as a team, to help DoD and other federal agencies meet these unique challenges with facilities support, logistics and construction services that bring to the top the best practices of the government and private sector worlds."

Profits generated by Chugach are used to create meaningful opportunities and benefits for shareholders including cultural preservation, training and development, education, communication and administration and dividends. Additionally, JLL is shaping the future of real estate for a better world using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions. With this new joint venture, Chugach and JLL will continue to achieve these goals, to learn more visit chugachgov.com/jll-cisl-jv.

JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.

