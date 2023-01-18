Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:59:53 2023-01-18 pm EST
176.62 USD   +0.13%
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL and Chugach Intelligence Solutions partner to provide facilities support, logistics and construction services

01/18/2023
CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2023 -JLL and Chugach Intelligence Solutions, LLC (CISL) have announced they formed JLL-CISL JV, LLC and have executed a mentor-protégé agreement to bid on facility management opportunities for civilian and defense federal agencies. The joint venture partnership, which is already operational, will combine the best practices of the private and public sector, including the engineering and construction management capabilities of Chugach with the advisory, transactional, project management and technology driven facility services expertise of JLL.

"This is a partnership that leverages the complementary service offerings of each firm, and, similar to how smelting copper and tin produces a much stronger bronze, the result is an incredibly formidable tool that can benefit the Department of Defense and other federal agencies both in terms of service delivery and meeting social goals," said Barry Scribner, President, Department of Defense and Federal Services, JLL.

"This partnership is a testament to our commitment to optimized solutions for our government customer," said Scott Davis, President, Chugach Government Solutions. "Chugach has built a reputation for providing best-in-class services in the government sector. We believe we can serve our customers even better in reliability, innovation and cost savings leveraging the industry-leading private-sector expertise of JLL."

"Facility sustainment is no small task considering the significant infrastructure managed by DoD, and it becomes an even larger task against the landscape of changing workplace models, new technology and sustainability objectives," said William Byrum, General Manager, JLL-CISL JV, LLC. "We believe the partnership between CISL and JLL will position us, as a team, to help DoD and other federal agencies meet these unique challenges with facilities support, logistics and construction services that bring to the top the best practices of the government and private sector worlds."

Profits generated by Chugach are used to create meaningful opportunities and benefits for shareholders including cultural preservation, training and development, education, communication and administration and dividends. Additionally, JLL is shaping the future of real estate for a better world using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions. With this new joint venture, Chugach and JLL will continue to achieve these goals, to learn more visit chugachgov.com/jll-cisl-jv.

JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 January 2023 18:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 20 894 M - -
Net income 2022 737 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 529 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8 372 M 8 372 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 90,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 176,39 $
Average target price 219,29 $
Spread / Average Target 24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED10.68%8 372
CBRE GROUP, INC.11.89%26 181
KE HOLDINGS INC.40.83%24 192
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED4.05%14 912
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.35.31%10 107
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION11.86%6 126