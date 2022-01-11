Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges $12.5M in acquisition financing for 380 Communipaw

01/11/2022 | 01:18pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Jan. 11, 2022-JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $12.5 million in acquisition financing for 380 Communipaw, a 40-unit luxury apartment community currently under construction within a Qualified Opportunity Zone in Jersey City's rapidly expanding Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Golden Glades Capital Management, to secure a two-year, floating-rate acquisition bridge loan through Sound Point Commercial Real Estate Finance, a unit of Sound Point Capital Management, LP.

The five-story building will consist of 29,940 square feet of residential space and 3,100 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Averaging 749 square feet, the residential units will be a diverse mix of studios, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units that cater to young, working professionals. Additionally, the property will offer common-area outdoor and rooftop space.

Located at 380 Communipaw Ave. in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood, the site is just west of Jersey City's Paulus Hook and Exchange Place neighborhoods. The location offers several outdoor spaces, including Liberty State Park, Lafayette Park and Berry Lane Park, along with proximity to Manhattan. The property is also proximate to dining and nightlife in downtown Jersey City, retail options at Newport Mall, Jersey City Medical Center, the Liberty Science Center and SciTech City.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the borrower was led by Matthew Pizzolato, Thomas E. Didio, Jr. and Salvatore Buzzerio.

"We were thrilled to continue our relationship with Golden Glades Capital Management and help them expand their portfolio in the Bergen-Lafayette neighborhood," Pizzolato said. "Sound Point stepped up and offered an attractive floating-rate bridge loan that will allow our client to complete construction and stabilize this Class A multifamily asset."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 18:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 763 M 12 763 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float -
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 252,90 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-6.10%12 763
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.71%33 913
KE HOLDINGS INC.3.73%25 295
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-11.28%14 320
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.08%7 574
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-6.71%6 103