ORANGE COUNTY, August 2, 2023 -JLL announced today that it has arranged an eleven-year, non-recourse secured loan for $375 million, provided by New York Life Insurance Company and on behalf of Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, "Kilroy").

One Paseo is a world-class, mixed-use campus that spans across 36 acres located in San Diego's vibrant submarket of Del Mar. The loan is secured by the portion of the company's One Paseo campus that is on 23 acres, was developed in phases from 2019-2021 and is comprised of two office buildings, 608 apartment units and over 95,000 square feet of retail.

JLL's Capital Markets Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Greg Brown and Directors Charlie Vorsheck and Samuel Godfrey.

