  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges recapitalization of 320 Park Avenue

02/04/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2022 -JLL announced today the closing of the recapitalization of 320 Park Avenue, a 766,000-square-foot, Class A office building in Midtown Manhattan.

A JLL team consisting of Vice Chairman Frank Doyle, Managing Director David Giancola, Vice Chairman David Kleiner and Senior Managing Director Andrew Scandalios worked on behalf of the owner, Mutual of America, to arrange the joint venture partnership with Munich RE. Munich RE, was advised by MEAG, its asset manager, and EastBanc who helped facilitate the joint venture.

Originally completed in the early 1960s and designed by Emery Roth & Sons, 320 Park Avenue was purchased, gutted and fully rebuilt by Mutual of America in 1992. The office tower is home to various high-profile office and retail tenants including Raymond James and the Mutual of America headquarters. In addition to unobstructed views of Park Avenue, tenants will soon be able to take advantage of a recently completed $35 million building refurbishment that includes a renovated lobby and café, a building gym and over 25,000 square feet of newly constructed indoor and outdoor amenity space. A private building exclusive restaurant with an outdoor 16th floor terrace overlooking Park Avenue is opening in Q1 2022. 320 Park Avenue has been awarded a LEED Gold Certification by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC).

"This is a powerful partnership that will create significant synergies related to 320 Park Avenue, a market-leading asset that is uniquely positioned to support tenants through a dynamic environment and superior amenities," Doyle said.

"The 'fit' of this partnership is most apparent. Mutual and Munich Re share a similar long-term mindset and are committed to ensuring that this iconic building continues to thrive. The transaction underscores global investor confidence in the future of NYC office," Giancola added.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 04 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2022 14:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 985 M - -
Net income 2021 887 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 819 M 12 819 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,22x
EV / Sales 2022 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-5.70%12 819
CBRE GROUP, INC.-5.89%33 494
KE HOLDINGS INC.-2.24%23 425
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.15%12 046
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-20.63%6 844
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.0.86%6 604