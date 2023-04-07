Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL arranges sale of 190-unit build-to-rent development site in Tampa MSA

MIAMI, April 6, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed on the sale of GroveParc Townhomes, a 48.08-acre, build-to-rent development site located in Wesley Chapel, Florida (Tampa MSA). With site work complete, the development is approved for a 190-unit townhome community.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Blue Pointe Builders, an investment group from South Florida. Resibuilt acquired the asset.

GroveParc Townhomes is located proximate to I-75 allowing for quick access to Downtown Tampa, the Westshore Business & Entertainment district, and Tampa International Airport. Wesley Chapel has experienced tremendous population and economic growth over the last decade. It is anchored by top-rated schools and high-paying jobs across multiple industries.

With an anticipated completion of January 2025, GroveParc Townhomes will consist of three- and four-bedroom townhomes with garages. Amenities within the gated community are set to include a clubhouse, resort-style pool, fitness center, playground, dog park, pickleball courts, lakeside trail and pedestrian access to the adjacent Krate & The Grove at Wesley Chapel, an open-air shopping center with a plethora of retail and dining options.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Senior Director Max La Cava, Managing Director Zach Nolan and Executive Managing Director Manny de Zarraga.

"GroveParc Townhomes is one of the most exciting build-to-rent projects in Florida," said La Cava. "It is perfectly positioned to capitalize on the influx of high-paying jobs to Wesley Chapel and offer future residents the best of both worlds - an upscale single-family rental living experience within a 48-acre nature-driven community, located adjacent to the action-packed heart of Wesley Chapel."

