Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL closes $235.25M sale of and arranged $117.63M financing for SoCal office campus

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIF., June 29, 2022 -JLL 's Capital Markets group announced today that it has closed the $235.25 million sale of and secured $117.63 million in acquisition financing for Intersect, a four-building creative office campus totaling 453,975 square feet in Irvine, California.

JLL represented the seller, Hines, and procured the buyer, MetLife Investment Management (MIM) & PGGM. Additionally, JLL secured the 10-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan through Allianz Real Estate. JLL previously worked to sell the original campus to Hines in 2015 and refinanced the asset on their behalf in 2019.

"MIM was drawn to Intersect as an attractive investment through our pursuit of differentiated assets within their competitive markets alongside a backdrop of a growing technology presence as found in Orange County," Michael Vogt, Portfolio Manager at MIM said. "MIM, with its real estate investment management capabilities, is thrilled to take on ownership of Intersect, which clearly benefited from its prior owner's vision and execution."

Intersect comprises four buildings located at 17877 & 17875 Von Karman Ave. and 17838 & 17872 Gillette Ave. in the Orange County Airport Area submarket of Irvine. The 15-acre site is less than three miles from John Wayne Airport and has immediate access to the 405 Freeway connecting the property to the Los Angeles and San Diego metropolitan areas and labor pools. Orange County has become one of the most prominent tech hubs in California and is home to more than 200 Fortune 500 Companies as well as world class universities, including University of California Irvine, California State University and Chapman University.

Intersect recently underwent a more than $27 million renovation to position it as one of the highest quality creative office campuses in all of Southern California. The property boasts an atmosphere of hospitality and innovation alongside a myriad of in-demand amenities, including an activated two-acre courtyard with a game pavilion, an urban garden, farmer's market, basketball, volleyball, fire pits and lawn games. The Hangar 24 Brewery opens onto the courtyard and offers indoor and outdoor dining as well as live music and events catering to the Intersect tenant base and corporate along with residential neighbors. In addition, the trophy campus offers on-site conference facilities, a state-of-the-art fitness center, food trucks, wellness trails, an auto spa, private tenant terraces and patios and subterranean and structured parking. The property is 85% leased to a diverse tenant roster.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Michael Leggett, Senior Director Blake Bokosky, Director Mark DeGiorgio and Analyst Nicolai Waner.

"We continue to see both tenants and investors gravitate towards high-end creative office product like Intersect that offers a dynamic work environment alongside carefully curated amenities focused on employee's overall health and wellness," Leggett said.

JLL's Debt Advisory team representing the borrower was led by Executive Managing Director Kevin MacKenzie, Managing Director John Chun and Associate Samuel Godfrey.

"It's been a privilege to work with the Hines throughout their ownership of Intersect. They did an excellent job with the asset, allowing us to properly position it to the market for the ultimate exit, and identify a great buyer in MetLife Investment Management. We were also pleased to secure the long-term debt with Allianz Real Estate providing optimal terms for the acquisition," MacKenzie said.

Michael Cale, Co-Head Debt Investments at Allianz Real Estate, United States said, "We're delighted to be once again supporting a prime development that puts tenant wellbeing at the center of its market approach. We see that such programs create the best long-term value for all stakeholders. Our deep relationships with major market participants such as JLL are at the center of our own business model, and we're delighted to be working with them in realizing this exciting opportunity in Irvine."

