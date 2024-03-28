Following this venture, Bradford transitioned to providing business consulting services to growing companies in the region.

Prior to joining JLL, Bradford owned her own business, Amy's Shoes & Apparel, for 15 years. During this time, she successfully managed a multi-store operation across Northeast Ohio, overseeing all aspects of the company including revenue growth, real estate decisions and lease negotiations, and relations with more than 100 suppliers.

JLL announced today that it has added Amy Bradford as Vice President, Tenant Representation, in its Cleveland office. With her extensive experience in business ownership, real estate, and consulting, Bradford brings a unique perspective and valuable skills to the team.

Bradford's expertise in negotiating and managing lease agreements has been instrumental in securing commercial spaces for tenants of various sizes, ranging from 1,000 square feet to over 250,000 square feet.



Her dedication to the Cleveland market is evident in her previous experience and her commitment to empowering women in the industry.



"While historically a male-dominated field, I'm encouraged by the significant strides in the Cleveland real estate scene and beyond to lift and empower women," said Bradford. "JLL's core values align perfectly with my own with initiatives like Operation Top Gun and the Women's Business Network, which prioritize the advancement and growth of women in the field. I look forward to working alongside the rest of the team to leverage my skillset in providing best-in-class solutions for clients."



"[Amy's] track record of managing complex real estate portfolios and executing successful transactions is truly impressive. Securing the right workplace and identifying risks and opportunities is crucial on today's environment. Having experts like Amy, with a distinctive skillset and keen attention to detail, will be invaluable to our clients," said Jon Vanderplough, Brokerage Lead in JLL's Cleveland office.

Bradford holds a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from Ohio University and an Ohio real estate salesperson license.

For more information, visit jll.com/Cleveland.