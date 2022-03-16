Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
News 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL launches proptech valuation products Valorem and AVM

03/16/2022 | 05:51pm EDT
CHICAGO, March 16, 2022 - JLL 's Valuation Advisory group has combined its property valuations expertise and market insight to create its latest property intelligence and technology tool, Valorem, a state-of-the-art client experience that delivers valuation data and risk insights.

"JLL has heavily invested in technology to significantly improve the service and support we offer our clients," said Tony Lenamon, CEO, JLL Valuation Advisory, Americas. "Valorem centrally manages all global valuation property data over time. As the essential guide to the changing face of real estate values, we want to empower our clients with information and knowledge to help them make the best decisions for their real estate assets."

The Valorem platform provides a single tool for clients to organize and manage their portfolio, property and valuation data. Additionally, the platform provides the ability to collaborate and share information among team members while exploring valuation results, along with portfolio tracking and an interactive risk assessment feature.

Valorem also offers a new Automated Valuation Model (AVM) as a way of providing real-time multi-housing rental market values to clients. The AVM is an algorithm-based computer program built by valuation advisory professionals that uses statistical models, valuations and JLL's proprietary database to provide estimates of multi-housing property market values. Developed in-house, and currently only available for multi-housing rental valuations, this tool allows investors to monitor and report on market movements in their portfolios for accounting purposes and for lenders to quickly assess an underwriting position. It quickly calculates an apartment's rental value at a specific point in time by analyzing comparable transactions, current asking prices, historical price movements and property attributes.

While JLL's suite of technology like Valorem and AVM provides an "always on" option for clients to have a real-time understanding of their assets, it "does not negate the need for human intelligence in valuations, as the technology is only one significant part of the larger picture of a property's value," noted Lenamon. "Additionally, it helps appraisers reach even more accurate results by providing a benchmark."

"Our U.S. appraisal teams are the leading specialists in the field," said Charles Fisher with JLL Valuation Advisory's Global Products team. "Speeding up the loan underwriting process is of paramount importance to our clients, and, with the assistance of Valorem and AVMs, they can instantly assess opportunity and risk."

The launch of Valorem and AVM adds to JLL's suite of proptech products and property intelligence currently available to JLL Valuation Advisory professionals and clients, including Performa ESG and other risk scoring products globally. A multi-housing capital value AVM has been developed and will also be released soon, as JLL seeks to provide AVMs for all asset classes globally.

According to Tyrone Hodge, Chief Product Officer for JLL Valuation Advisory, JLL has been actively developing these capabilities around the world and is able to combine millions of unique data points collected daily from within the U.S. and globally.

"Our AVM automates the risk and valuation process," Hodge said. "Whether you need to instantly assess portfolio risk or a portfolio solution to monitor values, our products support always-on insights for smarter lending or investment decisions."

JLL Valuation Advisory is the essential guide to the changing face of real estate values and risk. The team brings together unrivalled human intelligence and experience, with continuous, data-driven insights to uncover a panoramic view of value and risk across sectors and geographies.

JLL's 2,000 qualified valuation professionals are connected across more than 50 countries, sharing insights and real-time data to advise on changing market dynamics and trends before they happen. A global community of sector-based specialists, the team delivers tailored client solutions for your real estate and business asset interests, giving an accurate picture of value and risk across any opportunity.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 21:49:59 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
