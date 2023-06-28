NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 - JLL announced today that it is delivering integrated facilities management (IFM) and operations services to the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building Complex in New York City for the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA). The partnership is already operational.



With a rich history dating back to its opening in 1969, The Jacob Javits Federal Building is the tallest federal building in the U.S. at over 41 stories. Located at 26 Federal Plaza in the Civic Center neighborhood of Manhattan, the GSA complex has its own ZIP code and is home to many federal agencies. The complex is named for notable public servant and native New Yorker, Jacob Koppel Javits (1904-1986), who began his political career in 1947 after he was elected to U.S. House of Representatives. He later served as New York's attorney general and completed four terms in the U.S. Senate, where he requested federal funding for the building that would eventually bear his name.

The JLL Government Facilities Management team included Monique Derrick, Managing Director, Government & Education; John Eagleeye, Senior Director, Government FM Development & Deployment; Elizabeth Ojeda, Director, Transition Lead, Project & Program Execution all supported by a large team of JLL and GSA industry experts, led the transition efforts for JLL. Karen Davide, Senior Director, Account Manager is leading the team of 51 JLL industry professionals providing IFM and operational services.

"We are honored and excited to be partnering with The Jacob K. Javits Federal Building Complex to deliver best in class facility management and operations services," Derrick said. "By ensuring the smooth operation of this iconic complex, our facilities management team plays a pivotal role in supporting the work of federal agencies and advancing the mission of good governance."

JLL is the premier provider of strategic real estate advisory for local, state, national and federal governments as well as public and education institutions. Its national team covers the entire real estate lifecycle from strategy, public-private partnerships, facilities management and sustainability services to transaction and project management. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Visit us.jll.com/government.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.