    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL's Gilda Perez-Alvarado recognized as top hotel advisor

07/29/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 29, 2021 - JLL Hotels & Hospitality's Global CEO, Gilda Perez-Alvarado, has been awarded the Jack A. Shaffer Financial Advisor of the Year award for the second time at the 2021 American Lodging Investment Summit (ALIS) hosted in Los Angeles, California.

The award is given to a dealmaker that has an outstanding ability to harness and build relationships with the goal of closing deals that will mutually benefit both parties in a transaction.

The award is one of the most prestigious in the industry, with JLL achieving the recognition two years in a row, including Senior Managing Director Kevin Davis being honored in 2019. Perez-Alvarado last won the award in 2016 and remains the first and only woman to ever receive the award.

'I am truly honored to receive this award, particularly following what has been the most challenging year in our industry's recent history,' said Perez-Alvarado. 'I share this award with my global colleagues and their passion for serving our clients, creating value and working as one team during the most adverse market conditions; and also dedicate this award to one of the greatest advisors whom we sadly lost this year, the magnificent Mark Elliott.'

Earlier this year, Perez-Alvarado was promoted to Global CEO, Hotels & Hospitality, becoming the most senior woman in hospitality commercial real estate brokerage worldwide. In addition to driving global strategy for JLL's hotel sector, Perez-Alvarado personally leads the Global Hotel Desk, the industry's leading cross-border investment sales team. Perez-Alvarado is also actively involved in numerous internal and external committees focused on finance, sustainability, education, and diversity, equality and inclusion (DE&I).

JLL's Hotels & Hospitality Group has completed more transactions than any other hotels and hospitality real estate advisor over the last five years, totaling $83 billion worldwide. The group's 350-strong global team in over 20 countries also closed more than 7,350 advisory, valuation and asset management assignments. Our hotel valuation, brokerage, asset management and consultancy services have helped more hotel investors, owners and operators achieve high returns on their assets than any other real estate advisor in the world.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 17:38:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
