CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 - JLL's Value and Risk Advisory platform announced today that it has hired Senior Director Will Childs and Director Brian Spillers to focus on seniors housing and healthcare properties within its alternatives group, led by Executive Managing Director Bryan Lockard.

In his role at JLL, Childs will focus on providing specialized senior housing valuation and market study services of single asset to large portfolio transactions throughout the United States. Clients served include a broad base of local and national investment firms, property owners, development and operating companies, commercial and investment banks, insurance companies and REITs. Bringing a wealth of experience and relationships from over 15 years in the senior housing industry, Childs will play a pivotal role in expanding JLL's senior housing valuation and market studies platforms nationally with a focus on Southeastern markets. Prior to JLL, Childs served as a Partner and Executive VP at OHC Advisors, a national firm specializing in senior housing and healthcare real estate valuation and market studies where he led a team operating in all 50 states. He also worked as Executive VP of Salus Valuation Group and started his career as a transaction advisor with Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets National Healthcare Practice Group.

Spillers will focus on providing valuation services, including going concern appraisals for properties in the healthcare sector, including medical office buildings, acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, free-standing emergency departments, ambulatory surgery centers, behavioral healthcare facilities, hospices, cancer treatment centers and seniors housing facilities throughout the United States. Spillers, who is located in Jacksonville, joins JLL from CBRE where he was a Vice President for the Healthcare Valuation and Advisory group. He has more than 25 years of experience and prior to CBRE, spent 20 years at a boutique healthcare advisory appraisal firm in Chicago.

"Post-pandemic we are seeing many investors diversify their portfolios with alterative real estate assets, including those in healthcare and seniors housing," said Lockard. "We're really excited to broaden our alternatives team with two experienced professionals who will be a valuable resource for our healthcare clients."

