  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL to manage new flex space at One North State in Chicago

07/19/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 - JLL announced today that the firm will be managing and operating a new flex office workspace in Chicago called The Pitch. Centrally located in the city's business center, The Loop, this new 26,000-square-foot flexible office location is designed to meet tenant demand for premium quality office space.

As a growing number of employees return to the office, in accordance with local mandates, flexibility in working patterns has become a 'must have' for employees. According to JLL's Workforce Preference Barometer, 63 percent of those surveyed said they want to keep the possibility to alternate between different places of work in the future.

'With employees now prioritizing greater flexibility and new hybrid ways of working, companies are increasingly looking for flexible office spaces that will best re-engage their returning workforces,' said Ben Munn, JLL's Global Head of Flexible Space. 'The Pitch, with its state-of-the-art amenities and spacious layout, represents an extremely attractive option for companies in Chicago's thriving business center.'

The Pitch will offer flexible offices, coworking space, meeting rooms and virtual offices. Located within One North State at the corner of State and Madison, the property provides immediate access to public transportation by way of the newly remodeled Wabash CTA station, as well as access to high-end retailers, and top-rated restaurants and entertainment options such as Millennium Park and the Chicago Riverwalk. Accessible onsite amenities include a furnished rooftop deck, tenant lounge, and new fitness center with a climbing wall, Peloton Bikes, free weights, cardio equipment, and a variety of class options.

'The office is where innovation and collaboration happen, and we are excited to welcome The Pitch to One North State,' said Matt Knisely, Managing Director at Shorenstein Properties. 'JLL is known for its management excellence and industry-leading commercial real estate services, and we look forward to having an experienced manager support One North State's future and our growing community of industry professionals.'

Offering best-in-class amenities and abundant meeting space options, including state-of-the-art conference rooms, The Pitch provides a workplace experience ideal for all levels of perspective tenants, from startups to corporate users, within a vibrant community of business professionals and innovators. The Pitch has a second location in Washington, DC.

About Shorenstein Properties

Founded in 1924, Shorenstein Properties LLC is a privately-owned, real estate firm that owns and operates high-quality office, residential and mixed-use properties across the U.S., with offices in San Francisco and New York. Since 1992, Shorenstein has sponsored twelve closed-end investment funds with total equity commitments of $8.8 billion, of which Shorenstein committed $723.5 million. The firm uses its integrated investment and operating capabilities to take advantage of opportunities that, at the particular time in the investment cycle, offer the most attractive returns. Investments have included ground-up developments, asset repositioning and stabilized assets; investment structures have included asset acquisitions, mezzanine loans, preferred equity investments and structured joint ventures. These funds have invested in properties totaling 67 million square feet in transactions with a gross investment value in excess of $16 billion.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 19 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2021 15:59:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 9 798 M - -
Net income 2021 630 M - -
Net Debt 2021 94,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9 840 M 9 840 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,01x
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 191,78 $
Average target price 226,29 $
Spread / Average Target 18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Kylie Kendrick Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED29.26%10 481
KE HOLDINGS INC.-36.81%61 534
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-22.31%29 398
CBRE GROUP, INC.32.27%28 696
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-13.09%12 787
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED56.18%10 816