Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JLL to manage new flex space at One North State in Chicago

CHICAGO, July 19, 2021 - JLL announced today that the firm will be managing and operating a new flex office workspace in Chicago called The Pitch. Centrally located in the city's business center, The Loop, this new 26,000-square-foot flexible office location is designed to meet tenant demand for premium quality office space.

As a growing number of employees return to the office, in accordance with local mandates, flexibility in working patterns has become a 'must have' for employees. According to JLL's Workforce Preference Barometer, 63 percent of those surveyed said they want to keep the possibility to alternate between different places of work in the future.

'With employees now prioritizing greater flexibility and new hybrid ways of working, companies are increasingly looking for flexible office spaces that will best re-engage their returning workforces,' said Ben Munn, JLL's Global Head of Flexible Space. 'The Pitch, with its state-of-the-art amenities and spacious layout, represents an extremely attractive option for companies in Chicago's thriving business center.'

The Pitch will offer flexible offices, coworking space, meeting rooms and virtual offices. Located within One North State at the corner of State and Madison, the property provides immediate access to public transportation by way of the newly remodeled Wabash CTA station, as well as access to high-end retailers, and top-rated restaurants and entertainment options such as Millennium Park and the Chicago Riverwalk. Accessible onsite amenities include a furnished rooftop deck, tenant lounge, and new fitness center with a climbing wall, Peloton Bikes, free weights, cardio equipment, and a variety of class options.

'The office is where innovation and collaboration happen, and we are excited to welcome The Pitch to One North State,' said Matt Knisely, Managing Director at Shorenstein Properties. 'JLL is known for its management excellence and industry-leading commercial real estate services, and we look forward to having an experienced manager support One North State's future and our growing community of industry professionals.'

Offering best-in-class amenities and abundant meeting space options, including state-of-the-art conference rooms, The Pitch provides a workplace experience ideal for all levels of perspective tenants, from startups to corporate users, within a vibrant community of business professionals and innovators. The Pitch has a second location in Washington, DC.

