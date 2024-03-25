CHICAGO, March 25, 2024 - JLL announced today that leading global aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman selected it to provide a range of facilities management services for numerous sites in their portfolio.

JLL's Aerospace and Defense (A&D) group will be responsible for execution and strategic sourcing across a broad spectrum of facility services, including building engineering; café services; electrical, elevator and HVAC maintenance; fire and life safety; janitorial, landscaping and grounds maintenance; and waste disposal and recycling services.



The JLL team will help to drive savings, increase efficiency and flexibility for Northrop Grumman's facilities management. To achieve this, JLL is deploying a full suite of cutting-edge tools, including JLL Marketplace, Corrigo, Avetta, JAGGAER and more, to efficiently manage and monitor facilities service agreements and drive savings in purchasing and sourcing.



Managing Director Tom Taylor, who leads JLL's A&D group, is responsible for managing this critical initiative. Senior Director Brian Sineo will work directly with Northrop Grumman as their client account lead. A U.S. Army veteran, Sineo has 30 years of industry experience, 20 of which are with JLL.



"We are committed to using our expertise in the A&D sector to help Northrop Grumman and are honored to support them with this operational efficiency initiative," Taylor said.



JLL is the premier provider of real estate services for the A&D industry as well as for federal, state and local governments and public institutions. Its national team supports the full real estate life cycle to include advisory and strategy, transaction and project management, facilities management and sustainability services. JLL brings both the experience and expertise to convert real estate portfolios into working assets that meet operational and occupancy requirements while generating revenues and reducing costs. Learn more about JLL's Aerospace and Defense group and services here.



