DALLAS, April 18, 2024 - JLL announced today that Jennifer Clendening has joined the firm as Managing Director, overseeing regional property management across the Dallas, Austin and San Antonio markets in Texas. In her new role, Clendening will be responsible for ensuring client satisfaction, driving growth in developing new business, cross-selling the platform through close partnerships with business line leaders and enhancing a culture of collaboration, connectivity and cohesion.

"I am thrilled to re-join JLL and lead these growing Texas markets," said Clendening. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and expertise to accelerate success for our clients and teams. I am equally excited to reconnect and collaborate with the talented professionals at JLL. Supporting our people as our greatest asset enhances our ability to best serve our clients and outperform their service expectations with outstanding outcomes."



With over 25 years in the commercial real estate industry, Jennifer brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise in property management, project management and business development across multiple markets.



Most recently, as Senior Vice President of Investor Services at Partners Real Estate, Jennifer was instrumental in driving growth and ensuring service excellence across major Texas markets, including Dallas, Austin, San Antonio and Houston. Additionally, Jennifer served as Managing Director of Regional Business Development at CBRE, where she played a pivotal role in expanding business and increasing market share across the region.



From 2009 to 2014, Clendening was at JLL as a Vice President in the company's property management vertical, where her strategic leadership and commitment to excellence earned her recognition as a top performer within the organization.



"We are delighted to welcome Jennifer Clendening back to the JLL team," said Mark Zettl, President, Property Management at JLL. "Her track record of leadership and deep industry knowledge makes her an invaluable addition to our organization. We look forward to Jennifer's contributions as we continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients and drive growth in the Texas markets."



Jennifer holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Brown University. She also holds a PJM-I Certification in Project Management through the University of Texas at Dallas.

