Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : JV arranged for University of Nebraska-Lincoln student housing

CHICAGO - Feb. 11, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged a joint venture partnership for the development of LivRed, a 154-unit, 575-bed student housing project near the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in Lincoln, Nebraska.

JLL represented Campion Devco, LLC and sourced a joint venture partner in Tailwind Group for the development.

LivRed is located within Lincoln, which boasts a population of approximately 290,000 people and serves as the capital of the state as well as home to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Positioned just steps from campus, the project provides walkability to most major academic and entertainment areas and is near the historic Haymarket Square and West Campus.

The seven-story building will offer students furnished one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units all with en-suite bathrooms. Units will all be outfitted with the latest technologies to include keyless entry, smart thermostats and high-speed wi-fi connectivity, and luxury finishes such as plank flooring, stone countertops and stainless appliances. Shared community amenities will include a fitness center, spray tan stations, functional lounges and gaming areas, private study rooms, an 'Uber' lounge, on-site parking garage and package room.

The project's development team includes the award-winning local Lincoln contractor Sampson Construction with Architecture by Grace Hebert Curtis Architects and Engineering and Civil design by Lincoln's ETI and REGA Engineering.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing Campion was led by Senior Directors Scott Clifton, Stewart Hayes, Teddy Leatherman and Director Dan Kearns.

'The University of Nebraska's enrollment continues to grow, reaching over 25,000 students in 2019,' said Clifton. 'As a result, there is a housing shortage for nearly 40% of students ensuring developments like LivRed immediate success.'

