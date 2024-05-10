DENVER - May 8, 2024 - Johns Manville (JM), a leading manufacturer of premium-quality building and specialty products and a Berkshire Hathaway company, announced today its world headquarters will stay in downtown Denver through at least 2035. The company renewed a lease with Brookfield Properties for over 121,000 square feet of space on five floors in the high-rise building at 717 17th St.

"Downtown Denver is centrally located for our employees who live throughout the metro area," JM President and CEO Bob Wamboldt said. "The Mile High City also is a great place to recruit top talent to keep our company on a successful path forward."



JM moved to Denver in July 1988. Over 300 employees work at the world headquarters building, supporting corporate functions such as finance, information technology, supply chain, human resources and legal.

"We are thrilled that Johns Manville and its employees have made a strategic and intentional decision to remain in the heart of our downtown corridor," said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston. "In addition to retaining their global headquarters, 300 jobs, and other economic benefits for our community, Johns Manville's re-commitment and investment in a downtown Denver location represents an opportunity to support growth and stabilization in our city center."



The Mayor's Office and the Downtown Denver Partnership both offered support in recent months as JM pursued information related to safety, construction, traffic and parking.



"Johns Manville has long been a key fixture in downtown Denver and our business community, and JM's decision to maintain its world headquarters here is symbolic," said Kourtny Garrett, President & CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership. "This type of commitment has never been more important to downtown, and we continue to be grateful to Johns Manville for being a steadfast partner in the success of our center city."



JM will remain an important tenant in the building, a 29-story Class A office tower built in 1978 and known as Johns Manville Plaza. Brookfield Properties, which operates the building, recently completed a comprehensive modernization program, including a full remodeling of the lobbies and elevator cabs and the introduction of a curated art program featuring works by local Denver artists. The building features a tenant lounge, fitness center with shower facilities, and a fully tech-enabled conference center. JM will begin to refresh its office space later this year. Terms of the new lease were not released.



"We are delighted to continue our longstanding partnership with Johns Manville at 717 17th Street," said David Sternberg, Executive Vice President and Western Region Head for Brookfield Properties' office business. "Brookfield takes pride in our steadfast commitment to provide tenants like Johns Manville with a premier workplace experience marked by hospitality-driven service, modern amenities and world-class operations. Their decision to remain rooted here reaffirms the success of our efforts and reinforces our shared commitment to shaping a bright future for the city of Denver."



JLL's Barry Dorfman, Patrick Bolick, Tim Bourdelais and Janessa Biller represented the tenant, while JLL's Michael Crane, Andy Ross and Julie Rhoades represented the landlord.



"This building has served as JM's home for nearly four decades, and this renewal decision underscores their commitment to downtown Denver," said Dorfman, International Director with JLL's Rocky Mountain Region. "We're honored to represent such an important Denver tenant and provide a real estate solution that meets the needs of the company, its employees and its customers."

