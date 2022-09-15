Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-15 pm EDT
169.07 USD   +1.35%
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Refinancing arranged for two light industrial buildings in Tinton Falls, N.J.
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24.64 acquisition financing arranged for California multi-housing community
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Joint venture acquires 830 Third Ave. in $72M off-market sale

09/15/2022 | 12:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that is has arranged the off-market $72 million sale and $53.25 million acquisition financing of 830 Third Ave., a Class A office building at the corner of 51st St. and Third Ave. in Manhattan's Midtown East neighborhood.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, AEW Capital Management. JLL also worked on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture of Empire Capital Holdings and Namdar Realty Group, to secure the financing through Truist.

Originally built in 1958 and fully renovated in 1994, the 13-story boutique building was once home to the Girl Scouts of America headquarters. Its unique blue-green glass windows stand out on a block surrounded by retail, cultural amenities and dining options in a submarket experiencing a resurgence. 830 Third Avenue is currently 62 percent occupied, including 3,799 square feet of retail leased to Republic Bank.

Since acquiring the 147,068-square-foot property in 2001, AEW has invested in an upgraded lobby and elevator cabs, 24/7 attended lobby, storage space and a bike room. The building has MERV-13 air-filters designed to meet air filtration efficiency in common areas and efficient, functional floor plans from 8,200 to 12,300 square feet suited to smaller tenants seeking full-floor occupancy. The top three floors are connected by an internal staircase, with a private outdoor terrace located on the 12th floor.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales team representing the seller included Senior Managing Directors Andrew Scandalios and David Giancola, Managing Director Vickram Jambu and Vice President Jennifer Zelko.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team working on behalf of the borrower included Senior Managing Directors Aaron Niedermayer and Max Herzog, Senior Director Marko Kazanjian, Director Robert Tonnessen, Vice President Jackie Ferrer and Analyst Joy Dracos.

"With nearly all of the office space rolling by year-end 2023, this was a case of turning what could have been a challenge into an opportunity," said Jambu. "830 Third Ave. offers smaller, boutique tenants the rare opportunity to occupy entire floors, which is highly desirable in today's office market, and the new owners can focus on a pre-build single-floor campaign that will appeal to tenants seeking personalized space that encourages employee collaboration."

"830 Third Avenue is an institutionally maintained asset with abundant transportation options, a bustling work-and-live neighborhood that is teeming with restaurants and entertainment options," added Niedermayer. "The buyers are well positioned to capitalize of demand from future tenants seeking a boutique, Class A Midtown East experience at an attractive price point."

Located a 10-minute walk from Grand Central Terminal, a block from the 51st St. 6 train and two blocks from the Lexington Ave. E and M trains, among others, 830 Third Ave. offers tenants connectivity to the rest of New York City in one of the most highly amenitized neighborhoods in Manhattan.

Led by the success of One Vanderbilt, the rezoning of Midtown East to promote commercial development and future access to the Long Island Railroad (LIRR) via Grand Central, owners including Blackstone have announced expansions in the district, while JPMorgan Chase is rebuilding a brand new 2.5 million headquarters at 270 Park Ave.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 16:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Refinancing arranged for two light industrial buildings ..
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24.64 acquisition financing arranged for California mul..
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Iowa retail center closes for $27.5M
PU
12:50pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Boutique inn and restaurant on Cape Cod finds new owner
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Grocery-anchored retail center in South Florida sells fo..
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Indianapolis-area retail center sells for $14.6M
PU
09/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Newly completed Dallas-Fort Worth industrial building fi..
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two Washington, D.C. area medical offices trade
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of newly renovated Class A office in Charlotte clos..
PU
09/13JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Seniors housing community in Dallas-Fort Worth suburb so..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 10 193 M - -
Net income 2022 871 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 521 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 9,53x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 993 M 7 993 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,93x
EV / Sales 2023 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 98 200
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 166,81 $
Average target price 259,29 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-38.07%7 993
CBRE GROUP, INC.-27.99%24 561
KE HOLDINGS INC.-9.24%23 061
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED7.33%13 468
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-42.19%8 620
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-33.81%5 525