RALEIGH, N.C., July 22, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today the firm arranged $33.6 million of joint venture equity and $51.4 million of construction financing for West End II, a multi-housing development located in the highly sought-after West End neighborhood in Downtown Raleigh.

JLL worked on behalf of Kane Realty Corporation to secure a limited partner equity commitment from an institutional South American investment fund. West End II marks the investor's entry into the rapidly growing Raleigh-Durham market. JLL additionally secured the project's construction loan with a national life insurance company.

West End II is the second phase of Kane Realty Corporation's re-development of the former Clancy & Theys headquarters, with the first phase of Platform Apartments currently in lease-up. The development will include 252 luxury apartment units, complemented by 4,000 square feet of flexible-use ground-floor retail space. Designed by Dwell Design Studio, residents of West End II will have the choice of modern one-, two- and three-bedroom options, with an average unit size of 827 square feet.

Additionally, the development will offer an array of best-in-class amenities, including a fitness lawn with a resort-style sundeck, a 24-hour mail room, an indoor and outdoor fitness center, coworking spaces, multiple conference rooms and ground-floor retail offerings.

Located at 510 W Cabarrus Street, West End II offers a prime location in the West End neighborhood of Downtown Raleigh, adjacent to the Warehouse District. Here, residents will enjoy an abundance of art galleries, studios, exquisite restaurants and a buzzing nightlife scene. Moreover, the 306-acre Dorothea Dix Park, located a short half-mile south of West End II, offers tenants access to scenic Greenway trails, a dog park, playgrounds and a variety of popular events.

JLL's Capital Markets Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Director Travis Anderson, Director Warren Johnson and Associates Ryan Pride and Jovi Rodriguez.

"Kane's longstanding track record of successful development and placemaking made them an ideal target for foreign capital looking to enter Raleigh," said Anderson.

Johnson added, "Securing joint venture equity in today's environment is as challenging as it gets and we highly value Kane's partnership and trust in us to get their incredible project moving forward."

