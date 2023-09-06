DENVER, Sept. 6, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced that it has arranged a 55% LTC construction loan and advised on the joint-venture equity placement for Kairoi Metro Center, a 419-unit multi-housing community located within the Denver MSA in Aurora, Colorado.

JLL represented the borrower, Kairoi Residential, to secure the six-year, floating-rate loan through a two-bank syndication that JLL arranged.

Upon completion in early 2026, Kairoi Metro Center will feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 831 square feet. The project will have two small urban parks as part of the site plan, and it is adjacent to a 1.4-acre city park.

The project is located within an Opportunity Zone and strategically sits near some of the Denver metro's highest quality jobs, including Fitzsimons Medical Campus, Aurora Municipal Center, Buckley Air Force Base and Kaiser Permanente Aurora Hospital. The transit-oriented development will provide tenants direct access via a two-minute walk to Denver's RTD R-Line light rail stop, leading directly to downtown Denver, Denver International Airport (DIA) and the southeast suburban office market. The project is also adjacent to Interstate 225, providing impeccable vehicular access throughout the Denver metro.

The JLL Capital Markets Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Leon McBroom and Travis Anderson and Director Kevin Barron.

"While the current capital markets environment continues to demonstrate signs of volatility, strong sponsorship and great locations can still attract capital," said McBroom. "The thoughtfully designed project will transform the area and be highly complementary to the surrounding employment and amenity drivers."

