LAS VEGAS, June 24, 2024- JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of the Specialty Surgery Center, a 33,351-square-foot, multi-specialty ambulatory surgery center in Las Vegas, Nevada.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Hammes Partners, a private investment platform focused exclusively on healthcare real estate.



Specialty Surgery Center is a state-of-the-art facility featuring 10 operating rooms along with clinical space. Completed in 2001, the property is 100 percent leased and offers a wide variety of outpatient surgical procedures.

Strategically located adjacent to the 425-bed MountainView Hospital in the affluent Summerlin submarket, the property has been meticulously maintained and is one of the premier ambulatory surgery centers in the state of Nevada.

