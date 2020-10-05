Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Livingston Street Capital purchases seniors housing property

10/05/2020 | 01:55pm EDT

PORTLAND, October 5, 2020 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the property sale of the King City Senior Village seniors housing property located at 11777 S.W. Queen Elizabeth St. in King City, Oregon.

JLL represented the seller, Focus Healthcare Partners LLC to complete the property sale to Livingston Street Capital, LLC.

King City Senior Village is a 114-unit independent living property consisting of two living options: duplex cottages and traditional apartment homes. The community was built in 1986 and underwent significant renovations in 2018. Community amenities include multiple dining options, recreational activities, beautiful gardens, scheduled scenic off-site activities, an on-site beauty and barber shop, lounge, library and game room and 24-hour security.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller includes Managing Directors Cody Tremper and Mike Garbers and Associate Dean Ferris.

'The property is standalone independent living and did not have any COVID-19 cases throughout the marketing process,' said Tremper. 'The community actually increased occupancy throughout the sales process despite adverse market conditions. The buyer remained diligent in sourcing multiple banking relationships and relied on a longstanding existing relationship to fund the transaction.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

Prior to the pandemic, the seniors housing sector was positioned for disruption. Now, initiatives around technology innovation and enhancements to infrastructure and design are being accelerated to ensure the well-being and safety for residents during these unprecedented times. Check out JLL's Seniors Housing & Care Investor Survey and Trends Outlook for more information.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 17:54:01 UTC
