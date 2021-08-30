Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : MMG refinances grocery-anchored retail center with $26.6M loan

08/30/2021 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged a $26.6 million refinancing for Town and Country Plaza, a 94,815-square-foot, 100-percent-occupied shopping center anchored by Sedano's Supermarket and Navarro Discount Pharmacy in an infill location in Miami, Florida.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Miami-based MMG Equity Partners, to place the 11-year, full-term interest only loan with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Town and Country Plaza is anchored by Sedano's Supermarket, the largest independently owned Hispanic supermarket chain in the U.S., and is also home to a diverse mix of national and regional tenants, including Sherwin-Williams, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, Goodwill, Express Auto Care and Discount Auto Parts.

Situated on 8.2 acres at 13712 SW 152 St., Town and Country Plaza is at a signalized intersection at SW 152 Street and Lindgren Road, providing visibility to more than 40,000 vehicles per day.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Chris Drew, Managing Director Brian Gaswirth and Associate Reid Carleton.

'Debt capital continues to aggressively pursue assets in South Florida, and fortress retail is particularly attractive to lenders in today's market as they seek to further diversify their portfolios,' Drew said.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
01:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : MMG refinances grocery-anchored retail center ..
PU
12:32pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $92.15M sale of luxury multi-housing community..
PU
11:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL arranges $49.5M sale and financing of crea..
PU
10:52aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $80.1M infill, mixed-use multi-housing communi..
PU
08/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Boca Raton medical office building trades to a..
PU
08/27JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Puerto Rico participated in the Industrial..
PU
08/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New luxury multi-housing community in Tacoma p..
PU
08/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Trade of two manufactured home communities clo..
PU
08/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of Tampa Bay region multi-housing high-ri..
PU
08/26JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Upper West Side residential condominium packag..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 396 M - -
Net income 2021 797 M - -
Net cash 2021 39,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 418 M 12 418 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 97,6%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 244,92 $
Average target price 272,71 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED65.07%12 418
CBRE GROUP, INC.52.46%31 464
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-27.45%25 122
KE HOLDINGS INC.-67.70%23 675
SUNAC SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED20.63%8 241
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION33.78%8 094