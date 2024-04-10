"As JLL continues to prioritize investments in both our people and our business, we recognize the pivotal role top-tier leadership plays in markets like Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the nation's top 5 major retail metros," said Naveen Jaggi, President of JLL's Retail Advisory Services. "We're excited to welcome Michael aboard to further strengthen our team. His extensive experience at the local and national level will be a valuable asset in driving the growth of our business."



Prior to joining JLL, Wheat served as the Managing Director, overseeing leasing for the portfolio of the United States at Cypress Equities. During his tenure, he managed leasing and asset management efforts for a portfolio encompassing 10.5 million square feet. Additionally, his distinguished career includes notable positions at Trammell Crow Company and The MG Herring Group, where he represented renowned clients such as OshKosh, Chico's, Citibank, and Sears.