Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Mortenson Properties gets financing for The 324 office in Salt Lake City

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

DENVER, September 28, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged financing for The 324, a 214,500-square-foot office building located at 324 S. State Street in Salt Lake City, Utah.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, Mortenson Properties, the real estate investment arm of M.A. Mortenson Companies, to secure the four-year, floating-rate loan, with a one-year extension, through ArrowMark Partners. The loan will allow for additional proceeds for the borrower to use towards planned renovations.

The 324 was converted to office space in the 1980's from its historic roots as the famed Auerbach's Department Store, which was originally constructed in 1911. The property's office spaces average 38,000 square feet, with most recent renovations occurring in 2019 and future plans to implement a robust amenity package featuring the addition of a market-leading rooftop patio that will provide indoor and outdoor space and offering breathtaking views of the Wasatch Range.

The five-story property sits on 1.88 acres and is prominently located on the corner of State Street and Broadway at the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, with tenants having access to the city's bustling restaurant, entertainment and night life scenes, financial centers and shopping. Additionally, the office is just steps from the city's most notable landmarks, such as the Eccles Theater, Gallivan Center and the 700,000-square foot City Creek Mall.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Director Leon McBroom.

'This deal was placed on pause as a result of COVID-19, but we continued to track the debt market and advise Mortenson,' stated McBroom. 'As lenders started to reenter the market in late May, Mortenson put the deal back under contract. We were thrilled with the feedback from quotes sourced from 10 different lenders. We ultimately elected to go with ArrowMark, and their balance sheet execution was deemed extremely important in eliminating execution risk.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

ArrowMark Partners is an employee-owned asset management firm founded in 2007. ArrowMark manages $19.7 billion* in assets on behalf of a broad array of institutional clients and professional asset allocators across alternative credit and capacity-constrained equity strategies, as well as through the management of broadly syndicated and middle-market CLO Funds. Our unique approach, based on the team's collective experience navigating market cycles, provides extensive insights across the capital structure and a skilled understanding of how to manage complex risk/reward tradeoffs through fundamental research. (*As of 8/31/2020).

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2020 19:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
03:35pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Mortenson Properties gets financing for The 32..
PU
10:25aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New industrial project coming to the I-78 Corr..
PU
09/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 425 Quincy Street development opportunity sold..
PU
09/24JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $24M in acquisition financing secured for Long..
PU
09/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Invictus Real Estate Partners lands $107.25M i..
PU
09/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $15.5M sale of 2-building flex office portfoli..
PU
09/23JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New Jersey mega-distribution center receives $..
PU
09/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 1,200-unit self-storage portfolio trades in su..
PU
09/22JLL : names Travis McCready to grow firm's Life Sciences practice and foster con..
PR
09/22JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL names Travis McCready to grow life science..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 379 M - -
Net income 2020 263 M - -
Net Debt 2020 426 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 19,0x
Yield 2020 0,32%
Capitalization 4 919 M 4 919 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,64x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 99,1%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 136,33 $
Last Close Price 95,00 $
Spread / Highest target 84,2%
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-45.43%4 919
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.121.25%22 982
CBRE GROUP, INC.-24.42%15 173
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.42.19%6 520
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION41.89%5 560
POLY PROPERTY DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.31.55%4 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group