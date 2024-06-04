ATLANTA, June 4, 2024 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed the sale of Morgan Lakes, a newly built, Class A transload facility totaling 115,500 square feet in Savannah, Georgia.

JLL represented the seller, North Point Industrial, LLC, and procured the buyer, Stream Realty Partners.

Recently completed in 2024, Morgan Lakes Transload Facility is move-in ready and stands as the only unoccupied transload/truck facility in the Savannah market. The facility features office space, LED lighting, 120 power amp mechanical dock levelers on every door, 185-foot fully concrete truck courts, ESFR sprinklers and concrete tilt-up construction. It offers 706 trailer spaces and 102 auto spaces.



Morgan Lakes Transload Facility sits on 101.2 acres at 421 Morgan Lakes Industrial Blvd. less than 10 miles from the Garden City Terminal and the Savannah / Hilton Head International Airport. Additionally, it is just one truck turn from Interstate 95, providing quick access to the entire Savannah industrial corridor and greater East Coast routes.



The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team was led by Senior Managing Directors Britton Burdette, Dennis Mitchell and Matt Worth and Director Jim Freeman.



"The robust fundamentals of Savannah's industrial market make it one of the top-performing markets in the country," said Burdette. "Driven by record high cargo volumes at the Port, future expansion projects, and seamless connectivity to a network of logistical nodes, the market has witnessed significant growth. Over the past two years, average rents have surged by 36.68%, showcasing the market's strength."



