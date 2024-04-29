MORRISTOWN, Apr. 29, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it closed the $54 million sale of 107 Morgan St., a 1.73-acre multi-housing development site located in Jersey City's Waterfront neighborhood.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Veris Residential, and procured the buyer, LCOR, Inc.

107 Morgan Street is situated within Jersey City's Powerhouse Arts District Redevelopment Plan ("Powerhouse Arts District"), and more specifically, the High-rise Zone, which allows for high-density residential uses as-of-right. The Powerhouse Arts District was established in Jersey City in 2004 to encourage economic development while creating a business incubator for the local artist community to ensure that the local neighborhood retains its diverse cultural identity. Upon completion, 107 Morgan Street will include approximately 650 units, ground floor retail and amenity space.

The property is located less than 0.25 miles from the Grove St PATH station and 0.5 miles from the Exchange Place PATH, offering residents access to Manhattan's World Trade Center transit station in just seven-minutes and four-minutes respectively. In addition to the nearby PATH station, the property benefits from the Waterfront's ferry terminals, light rail stations, bus terminals, bikes lanes and NJ Transit, as well as from the proximate Holland and Lincoln Tunnels, Interstate 78, the NJ Turnpike, the Garden State Parkway and other major New Jersey highways. Additionally, the site is just a short walk to the Newark Avenue pedestrian plaza in Downtown Jersey City, the city's popular night life district, offering various award-winning restaurants and unique shopping options. It is also less than four blocks from the Simon Property Group-managed Newport Centre mall, which contains 1.2 million square feet of luxury retail.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales Advisory team included Senior Managing Director Jose Cruz and Director Ryan Robertson, as well as Senior Managing Directors Michael Oliver and Steve Simonelli and Director Elizabeth DeVesty.

"The infill location of 107 Morgan, combined with the opportunity to acquire a site of this size, attracted multiple bidders," said Cruz. "This is one of the last remaining parcels within the Waterfront, which led to very strong pricing."

Robertson added, "Despite the challenging interest rate environment, both the buyer and seller collaborated to ensure a successful transaction. Development opportunities in Jersey City continue to attract institutional capital due to the proximity to mass transit and the vibrant waterfront amenities."

Brian Barry, Senior Vice President at LCOR, shared, "LCOR is excited about the acquisition of 107 Morgan. This development represents an incredible opportunity to deliver a waterfront residential community in a dynamic neighborhood within the Powerhouse Arts District."

