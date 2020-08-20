Log in
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Net-leased retail building sold in suburban Chicago

08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT

CHICAGO, August 20, 2020 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $3.95 million sale of a multi-tenant retail building net leased to three tenants in the suburban Chicago community of Mt. Prospect, Illinois.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Chicago-based GW Properties. Los Angeles-based Harold Davidson & Associates, Inc. purchased the asset.

Originally constructed in 1966, the building was completely renovated in 2019 with additional parking added. It is fully net leased to three tenants in the medical, restaurant and wireless service industries. Situated on .69 acres at 920 E. Elmhurst Rd., the property is at the intersection of intersection of Rand and Elmhurst roads, exposing the property to 45,000 vehicles a day, and is within a concentrated retail block with more than 1.1million-square feet of retail space. The property is in a dense, affluent area with 117,000 residents with an average annual household income of $113,000 live within a three-mile radius of the property.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Alex Sharrin and Director Alex Geanakos.

'We continue to see investors flock to quality, intrinsic real estate propelled by national medical and retail users,' Sharrin said.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Through deep rooted and diverse relationships in the commercial real estate industry, GW Properties has developed an expertise in retail and mixed-use properties. Over the past decade, GW principals have been involved in the brokerage, investment and development of over $500 million of real estate in the Chicagoland area with a typical deal size ranging from $500,000 to $5 million. GW practices respectful development through its collaborative approach of uncovering opportunities, optimizing value, and enhancing communities. This process has yielded a track record of proven results.

About Harold Davidson & Associates, Inc.

Harold Davidson & Associates, Inc. is an investment counseling firm with over 40 years of experience managing portfolios in stocks, bonds and real estate for individuals, families and institutions. They currently purchase and sell apartments and commercial properties nationwide.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 20 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2020 17:12:01 UTC
