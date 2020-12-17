Log in
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : New Jersey industrial facility financed

12/17/2020
MORRISTOWN, N.J., December 17, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged $9 million in financing for a fully leased, 77,875-square-foot industrial facility located at 100 Industrial Rd. in the Northern New Jersey community of Berkeley Heights.

JLL worked exclusively on behalf of the borrower, a joint venture between Camber Real Estate Partners and an institutional investor, to place the five-year, fixed-rate loan with First Bank.

The borrower acquired the property vacant in an off-market transaction earlier this year and is performing extensive renovations to divide the building into two well-appointed units that are both leased on a long-term basis. Situated on 4.58 acres in the Route 78/22 Industrial submarket, Berkeley Heights is an affluent suburban bedroom community of New York City located in Union County. The building is in a small industrial neighborhood that has access to Northern New Jersey's transportation infrastructure, including Interstates 78 and 287 and U.S. Highway 22.

The JLL Capital Markets Debt Placement team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Greg Nalbandian and Vice President Michael Lachs.

'Camber created significant value pre-leasing the entire building at very attractive rents,' Nalbandian said. 'These attributes combined with best-in-class sponsorship made this a very attractive financing opportunity. First Bank did a terrific job closing this loan, and we were honored to represent Camber on another successful project.'

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 17:10:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
