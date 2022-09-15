Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Newly renovated office building in West Denver trades for $32.7M

DENVER - September 14, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets, on behalf of Bancroft Capital and Viking Partners, announced today that it has brokered the $32.7 million sale of Cole Center, a 155,610-square-foot, recently renovated office building in Denver, Colorado to North Beacon Capital, LLC.

JLL represented the sellers, Bancroft Capital and Viking Partners, in the transaction.

Renovated in 2021, Cole Center is a four-story, multi-tenant office building offering a re-imagined lobby and upgraded building features. On-site amenities include an outdoor plaza with covered seating, 201 subterranean parking spaces, a brand-new fitness center with showers and lockers and on-site bike storage. The property is 88% leased with 75% of those tenants being investment-grade.

The property is located at 1687 - 1707 Cole Blvd. in Denver's West submarket, which is approximately 15 minutes outside of Downtown Denver. The 5.73-acre site is positioned just off the intersection of Interstate 70 and Denver West Pkwy. offering connectivity to the entire Denver metro area.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Larry Thiel and Jason Schmidt.

"After a thoughtful renovation, Cole Center became recognized as a top-tier asset in the West Denver submarket," Thiel said. "Even in a challenging leasing and sales market, Cole Center attracted the highest quality tenants and premium investor pricing."

