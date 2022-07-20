Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Northeast Houston retail center sells to South Florida investor

HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the sale of Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot power center anchored by Conn's and Petco in the Houston-area community of Humble, Texas.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Forge Capital Partners. South Florida-based JBL Asset Management acquired the asset.

Humblewood Shopping Center is home to a diverse mix of national and regional tenants, including Conn's, Petco, Michaels, DSW, Five Below, Texas State Optical, Sketchers, GameStop, Honey Baked Ham, Jason's Deli, Smoothie King, IHOP, Humble Nails, Gadget MD and Ace Cash Express.



Located at 19611 US 59, Humblewood Shopping Center is at the southwest corner of FM 1960 Bypass Rd E and Interstate 69, which is northeast Houston's dominant retail intersection and directly across the street from Deerbrook Mall, a 1.2-milion-square-foot regional mall. The center is close to major employment centers and 2.5 miles east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which employs more than 35,000 people. The center serves a population of 43,280 residents within a three-mile radius earning an average annual household income of nearly $84,000.



The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Gerard and Ryan West and Associate Erin Lazarus.



