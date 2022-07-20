Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-19 pm EDT
180.88 USD   +3.16%
01:44aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Northeast Houston retail center sells to South Florida investor
PU
07/15JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Davis Begins Construction at 38 Upton Drive in Wilmington, MA
PU
07/14JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Two seniors housing communities near Cleveland secure $73.6M refinancing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Northeast Houston retail center sells to South Florida investor

07/20/2022 | 01:44am EDT
HOUSTON, July 18, 2022 - JLL Capital Markets announced today it has closed the sale of Humblewood Shopping Center, a 163,897-square-foot power center anchored by Conn's and Petco in the Houston-area community of Humble, Texas.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, Forge Capital Partners. South Florida-based JBL Asset Management acquired the asset.

Humblewood Shopping Center is home to a diverse mix of national and regional tenants, including Conn's, Petco, Michaels, DSW, Five Below, Texas State Optical, Sketchers, GameStop, Honey Baked Ham, Jason's Deli, Smoothie King, IHOP, Humble Nails, Gadget MD and Ace Cash Express.

Located at 19611 US 59, Humblewood Shopping Center is at the southwest corner of FM 1960 Bypass Rd E and Interstate 69, which is northeast Houston's dominant retail intersection and directly across the street from Deerbrook Mall, a 1.2-milion-square-foot regional mall. The center is close to major employment centers and 2.5 miles east of George Bush Intercontinental Airport, which employs more than 35,000 people. The center serves a population of 43,280 residents within a three-mile radius earning an average annual household income of nearly $84,000.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Chris Gerard and Ryan West and Associate Erin Lazarus.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
