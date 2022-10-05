Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Office buildings in thriving SouthPark submarket fetch $50.85M

CHARLOTTE - Oct. 5, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the $50.85 million sale of Carnegie and Roxborough, two premier, newly renovated office buildings totaling 179,242 square feet in Charlotte, North Carolina.

JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Spectrum Companies and Intercontinental Real Estate Corporation, in the sale of the properties to Griffin Partners.

Carnegie and Roxborough are positioned on nearly five acres in the heart of SouthPark, one of Charlotte's most affluent submarkets. The properties are directly across the street from the high-end SouthPark Mall and have access to nearly three million square feet of nearby retail, restaurant and grocery amenities. The SouthPark submarket is a true live-work-play environment boasting more than 2,500 multi-housing units and more than 1,800 hotel rooms alongside mixed-use and office developments.

Recently renovated, Carnegie and Roxborough offer newly updated lobbies, state-of-the-art buildouts and tenant lounges. Carnegie, which is located at 6525 Carnegie Blvd., is a five-story, 115,442-square-foot building. Located at 1901 Roxborough Rd., Roxborough features four stories of office space totaling 63,800 square feet. Overall, the properties are 88.4% leased to a mix of national, regional and local companies in the finance, real estate, engineering, architecture and construction industries, among others.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Ryan Clutter and Director Daniel Flynn.

"Carnegie and Roxborough offered investors two premier assets with stable cash flow and near-term value-add upside within a growing submarket commanding some of the city's top rental rates across office, retail and multifamily sectors," Clutter said.

