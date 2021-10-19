Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Office demand ramps up with sale of 5718 Westheimer in Houston

10/19/2021 | 12:11pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2021 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it hasclosed the sale and financing of 5718 Westheimer, a 491,092-square-foot, Class A office property in Houston, Texas.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller, and procured the buyer, Group RMC. Additionally, JLL secured the three-year, floating-rate acquisition loan with Sound Point Capital Management.

5718 Westheimer was recently updated in 2017 and features a state-of-the-art lobby, fitness center, full-service cafe and updated building systems. The 22-story office tower is currently 67.6% leased and boasts strong in-place cash flow from a diverse tenant base.

The property is positioned in the heart of Houston's Galleria submarket within walking distance to numerous restaurants, upscale hotels and high-end retail as well as the Galleria Mall. In addition, 5718 Westheimer is also close to some of Houston's most prestigious neighborhoods, including The Villages, River Oaks and Bellaire, and is just west of Houston's Inner Loop (Route 610) and north of the Katy Freeway and Southwest Freeway providing access to the Greater Houston MSA and downtown Houston.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Managing Director Kevin McConn and Director Rick Goings.

Financing efforts were led by JLL Capital Market's Senior Director John Ream.

"Despite the headwinds associated with the Houston office market, there is still a significant amount of liquidity for the right product," McConn said. "5718 Westheimer is a great example of what many of these investors are seeking in today's environment - well-located, high-quality asset with durable in-place cash flow and a diverse tenant mix."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
12:11pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Office demand ramps up with sale of 5718 Westheimer in H..
PU
11:41aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : As esports matures, so does its real estate needs
PU
11:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Land sale for multi-housing project in Cary, NC
PU
10:51aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Three-story, mixed-use property sells for $19.75M
PU
10:31aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Lowe's-anchored retail center sells for $20.25M
PU
10/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $45M in construction financing secured for ultra-luxury ..
PU
10/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Financing arranged for new infill multi-housing developm..
PU
10/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 432-unit Phoenix multi-housing community closes
PU
10/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $27.3M trade of new housing community near Minneapolis c..
PU
10/18JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Kevin Davis named to Cornell's CREF advisory board
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 343 M - -
Net income 2021 791 M - -
Net cash 2021 67,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 12 901 M 12 901 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,24x
EV / Sales 2022 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,7%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 254,44 $
Average target price 302,00 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED70.95%12 901
CBRE GROUP, INC.62.71%33 580
KE HOLDINGS INC.-64.64%25 914
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-37.13%21 769
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION39.11%8 595
EVERGRANDE PROPERTY SERVICES GROUP LIMITED-42.73%7 116