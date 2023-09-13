WASHINGTON, D.C., Sept. 13, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Ballston One, a 239,678-square-foot office building located in Arlington, Virginia.

JLL represented the seller, UBS Realty Investors, LLC, and procured the buyer, Penzance.

Ballston One is located at 4601 North Fairfax Dr. in the Ballston submarket of Northern Virginia. The building was constructed in 1986 and currently is occupied by a mix of federal government and private sector tenants.

The JLL Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel, Dave Baker, Kevin Byrd and Kameel Omar.

