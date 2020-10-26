Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Over $118M in CA manufactured home financings closed by JLL

SAN DIEGO, October 22, 2020 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged more than $118 million in financing in separate transactions for seven manufactured home communities totaling 1,038 home sites in Southern California.

JLL worked on behalf of various operators to secure fixed-rate financing through various lenders, including Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, life insurance companies and a regional credit union.

Additional property and loan details are below:

Pacific Sunset and Western Skies, Anaheim - $24.4 million total, long-term, non-recourse life insurance company loans

Tumbling Waters, Covina - $9.96 million, 30-year, fully amortizing Fannie Mae loan

Confidential Inland Empire all-age community - $57.2 million, 2.35% fixed-rate, 10-year, full term interest-only Fannie Mae loan

Beachwood Park, Dana Point - $13.5 million, 10-year fixed-rate at 2.4%, Fannie Mae, five years interest-only

Stardust MHC, Ventura - $7.24 million, 2.74% fixed-rate, 10-year, non-recourse Freddie Mac loan

El Capitan MHC, El Cajon - $6.38 million, seven-year regional credit union financing, three years interest-only

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the various borrowers on all seven transactions was led by Managing Director Zach Koucos.



'We continue to see lender and borrower appetite for the manufactured housing space increase as the sector has seen strong occupancy growth and rent growth stability,' Koucos said. 'Our recently released Manufactured Housing Trends Report addresses this trend and examines the industry's resiliency through the pandemic with notably positive trends when compared to other asset classes within commercial real estate.'

