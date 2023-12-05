LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2023 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it arranged the sale of the WelbeHealth Long Beach Center, a newly renovated, 15,860-square-foot PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) facility in Long Beach, California.

JLL worked on behalf of the seller, Turner Impact Capital, and procured the buyer.

Located at 1220 E 4th St., the WelbeHealth Long Beach Center is a PACE facility that is fully leased to WelbeHealth, one of the fastest-growing operators of PACE facilities in the U.S. with significant market share in California.

The PACE healthcare program provides comprehensive medical and social services to elderly individuals who are eligible for nursing home-level care but wish to continue living in their own homes. The PACE program is a joint Medicare and Medicaid program and covers a wide range of healthcare services including primary care, rehabilitation, transportation and social services.

The facility, which underwent extensive renovations in 2019, offers a range of medical specialties including primary care, wound care, dental care, cardiology and dementia care. It also features amenities such as a rehabilitation gym, salon, family conference room, laundry facilities and an outdoor patio garden.

The JLL Medical Properties Group Advisory team was led by Directors Matt DiCesare and Jeffrey Cicurel and Senior Managing Directors Andrew Milne and John Chun.

