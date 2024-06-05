SAN FRANCISCO - June 4, 2024 - JLL and Pembroke announced today that a world-renowned financial services firm has signed a 6.5-year, 40,000 sq ft lease at 100 California. The new lease includes the top three floors of the building and a private roof terrace with sweeping views of the Bay Area and the iconic San Francisco Ferry Building. Pembroke is underway with an improvements package at the 15-story Class A office building, adding new conferencing and fitness amenities. The 300,000 sq ft, energy-efficient building in downtown San Francisco features a renovated lobby, abundant open space, an end-of-trip facility and natural light across its 20,000 sq ft floor plates. Located steps away from BART, Muni, Cable Car, the Ferry Building, and public parking, 100 California is a preferred address for companies seeking collaborative and engaging workspaces in a prime downtown location, accessible to the entire Bay Area.

"100 California already featured great advantages and amenities for tenants, and these additional improvements make it even more attractive," said JLL Senior Managing Director Matt Shewey. "In the ongoing competition for seeking and retaining top talent, 100 Cal demonstrates what employers want today: thoughtfully designed places for their people to collaborate. Tenants also seek out reliable property owners who provide flexibility and are committed to investing in the building."

100 California's upgrade program includes:

A revitalized and renovated façade of the podium building including an enhanced restaurant identity and new dedicated outdoor seating area. Pembroke and JLL are working to secure a new restaurant operator for this 6,000 sq ft space.

New fitness facilities including cardio equipment, weights and exercise areas for building occupants, adding to existing showers, lockers and bike parking already available for bike commuters and fitness enthusiasts.

A new flexible conference center space for tenants to gather and collaborate.

100 Cal also has a dedicated tenant experience manager who curates events and programming to enhance the building's community and offer perks to associates, helping tenants drive office attendance. Pembroke will be rolling out a mobile tenant app later this year to further enhance the services available to occupants at 100 Cal.

"Tenant experience managers, physical upgrades and onsite events are part of differentiating office properties, to provide moments to 'surprise and delight' that really engage people," added Stacey Spurr, Pembroke's West Coast Regional Director. "Tenants and visitors can expect even more social events, retail pop-ups and mixers such as our recent boba-tea event, St. Patrick's Day celebration and a winter pop-up market that supported local businesses while providing some quick options for last minute holidays gifts. Pembroke is a people-first organization, and with these additional enhancements 100 Cal will be an even stronger example of a place designed to connect people."

The JLL team representing Pembroke for office leasing is led by Shewey, Senior Managing Director Ted Davies, and Vice President Carlye Parker.