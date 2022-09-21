Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Philadelphia-MSA retail center sold

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of Airport Square, a 298,719-square-foot, open-air retail center in Montgomery, Pennsylvania within a hyperactive retail corridor.

JLL represented the seller, a global investment advisor. The buyer was a fund advised by Wafra Inc.

Built in 1982, the 98-percent-occupied Airport Square is anchored by TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Best Buy, Home Goods, HomeSense and Golf Galaxy. Notable tenants include Old Navy, Michaels, Chipotle, Shake Shack and more. The center was the #1 most visited non-grocery anchored property in a five-mile radius with over 3.6 million visits over the last 12 months.

Located at 801 Bethlehem Pike, the suburban infill location is near the highly trafficked intersection of Routes 309 and 202 in Montgomeryville and is proximate to a population of 148,041 and average household income of $130,545 within five miles.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Directors Jim Galbally and Christopher Munley, Senior Director Colin Behr and Director James Graf.

"Airport Square represented an opportunity to acquire, arguably, the best power center in the Philadelphia MSA, creating an extremely competitive bid process that ultimately generated double digit offers," said Galbally.

"The seller has done a phenomenal job throughout its hold period, re-positioning this asset and attracting best-in-class retailers, which establishes Airport Square as the dominant power center in the greater Philadelphia trade area," added Behr.

"The demand for the asset was extraordinary. Offers were procured from a wide variety of capital sources, including high net worth family offices, public REIT's and institutions representing foreign capital," stated Munley.

