Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  6. News
  7. Summary
    JLL   US48020Q1076

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Premier office asset in Durham purchased by Crescent Communities

01/13/2022 | 12:51pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RALEIGH, Jan. 13, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the sale of SouthCourt, a Class A office asset totaling 133,368 square feet in Durham, North Carolina.

JLL marketed the property on behalf of the seller. Crescent Communities acquired the asset.

Completed in 1998, the six-story SouthCourt property offers high-quality construction at a significant discount to replacement cost. The property is currently 75.4% leased to a variety of credit-worthy tenants, including publicly traded international firms, expanding regional companies and local businesses in the healthcare, financial services, life sciences and legal industries, among others. SouthCourt recorded strong performance through the pandemic with more than 30,000 square feet of new deals and renewals signed.

Located at 3211 Shannon Rd., SouthCourt is positioned within a rapidly densifying area between Downtown Durham and Chapel Hill. The property is walkable to nearby residential and retail amenities, including the University Hill mixed-use development. In addition, SouthCourt is proximate to downtown Durham, Duke University and Research Triangle Park as well as major thoroughfares, including US-5-1 and Interstate 40.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the seller was led by Directors John Mikels and Daniel Flynn, Senior Managing Director Ryan Clutter and Senior Director Chris Lingerfelt.

"The UHill neighborhood of South Durham area has experienced tremendous growth in new retail and multifamily development," Mikels said. "The new development in the neighborhood has bolstered office leasing activity in the submarket. As a result, offerings in this area that are brought to market are seeing a tremendous amount of investor interest and aggressive pricing."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 17:50:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
10:21aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $73.5M in financing secured for Chicago-area multi-housi..
PU
09:01aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Industrial portfolio in New Jersey's Middlesex County re..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Celebration Business Center lands $13.2M financing
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Ryan Spradling joins JLL's West Coast industrial capital..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Sale of historic hotel in Portland, Maine closes
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Multi-housing community near Seattle secures $17.95M Fre..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Repositioned retail center in growing Dallas-Ft. Worth c..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : $54.5M secured for development of Colorado multi-housing..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Kroger-anchored retail center near Atlanta trades for $1..
PU
01/12JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : South Florida industrial portfolio refinanced with $73.3..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 909 M - -
Net income 2021 883 M - -
Net Debt 2021 582 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 245 M 13 245 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,27x
EV / Sales 2022 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 91 000
Free-Float 96,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 262,45 $
Average target price 323,83 $
Spread / Average Target 23,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Benjamin Breslau Chief Research Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 245
CBRE GROUP, INC.-1.87%34 924
KE HOLDINGS INC.13.22%27 129
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-9.21%14 502
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-12.74%7 618
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.-5.11%6 291