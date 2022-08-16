Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated
  News
  Summary
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Publix-anchored retail center in Georgia sells for $12M

08/16/2022 | 11:24am EDT
ATLANTA, August 15, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $12 million sale of Publix at Gunn Battle, an 80,675-square-foot, Publix-anchored retail center located in Warner Robins, Georgia.

JLL represented the seller, Garner Group. The asset was acquired by a joint venture between Forge Capital Partners and The Sembler Company.

Publix at Gunn Battle was built in 2010 and was 93% occupied at the time of sale. The property is anchored by a high-performing Publix that compliments a diverse and well-curated mix of shop tenants designed to cater to the surrounding neighborhoods.

Located at 6015 Watson Blvd, the property is strategically positioned at the entrance to Warner Robins main retail corridor with over 3.5 million square feet of retail space and benefits from excellent visibility along Watson Boulevard with over 27,000 vehicles passing by the property each day. Additionally, The center is located just seven miles from Robins Air Force Base, the largest single-site industrial complex in Georgia.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Managing Director Brad Buchanan, Senior Managing Director Jim Hamilton and Associate Andrew Kahn.

"Publix at Gunn Battle is a dynamic, grocery-anchored retail center that boasts a unique mix of shop tenants combined with a high-performing Publix," said Buchanan. "The property is well-positioned for long term success given the population growth within the immediate area."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 15 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
