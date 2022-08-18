Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Publix-anchored retail center in the Orlando MSA sells for $36.05M

ORLANDO, August 16, 2022 -JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has closed the $36.05 million sale of Osceola Village, a 121,445-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail center located within the Orlando MSA in Kissimmee, Florida.

JLL represented the seller, East Coast Acquisitions, and procured the buyer, Publix Super Markets.

Built in 2008 and renovated in 2022, the 100-percent-occupied center is anchored by a strong-performing Publix and a Goodwill, which recently entered a new 15-year lease. Additional tenants include Metro Diner, Insight Credit Union, Orlando Health and DaVita.

Located at 3040 Dyer Blvd., the property is situated in a dense infill location with nearly 91,000 residents within three miles, expected to grow another 18.4 percent. Located at the intersection of Dyer Blvd. and Osceola Parkway, the center is visible to the approximately 75,000 vehicles that pass per day. Osceola Parkway also serves as the most dominant super regional trade area in South Orlando. Additionally, with the recent extension of Ball Park Road and future extension of Thacker Avenue, Osceola Village will gain direct connection to the area's most heavily trafficked road, John Young Parkway.

The JLL Retail Capital Markets Investment Sales and Advisory team that represented the seller was led by Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson and Senior Director Whitaker Leonhardt.

According to Leonhardt, "The Osceola Parkway corridor, already established as a dominant retail node in Central Florida, is also experiencing an explosion of residential growth in the form of both single family and multi-family residential development. Osceola Village is ideally situated near much of that new residential growth, and the property has continued to perform well as a result, evidenced by the leasing activity in and around the property and the strong tenant performance. As the number one market share grocer in Central Florida, Publix Super Markets-anchored shopping centers continue to draw tremendous reception from investors."

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment and sales advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.