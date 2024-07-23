WASHINGTON, D.C., July 23, 2024 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has completed the sale of Harbour Point Village, a 123,772-square-foot, grocery-anchored shopping center in Midlothian, Virginia.

JLL represented the seller, First Washington Realty. Publix Supermarkets, which is the anchor tenant at the property, purchased the asset.

Harbour Point Village is positioned on a 13.6-acre site at 13602-13728 Hull Street Rd., a vibrant commercial corridor, which has a daily traffic count of more than 70,000 vehicles per day. The property is also surrounded by robust residential development and is part of the Richmond metropolitan statistical area, which is home to more than 1.3 million residents and has seen an 11% population growth over the past 10 years.

Originally built in 1993 and renovated in 2017, Harbour Point Village is currently 96% leased to 16 tenants, including Publix, Golds Gym, Crumbl Cookie and a variety of local retailers and service-based tenants. The Publix at Harbour Point Village is one of the chain's top performing stores, commanding more than 600,000 annual consumer visits.

JLL's Investment Sales and Advisory team representing the seller was led by Managing Directors Jordan Lex and Dean Sands and Director Daniel Naughton.

"Well-performing grocery-anchored shopping centers in growing submarkets, especially in the Southeast, are in high demand from investors and Harbour Pointe Village was no exception," said Lex.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources, please visit JLL's newsroom.