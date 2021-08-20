Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : Quinn and Weaver named to co-lead JLL Capital Markets offices in Florida

CHICAGO - Aug. 20, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has hired Melissa Marcolini Quinn and Lee Weaver as Senior Managing Directors to oversee their respective office's debt and equity platform. In their new roles, Quinn will co-lead the Orlando capital markets office alongside Senior Managing Director Brad Peterson, and Weaver will join Senior Managing Director Matt Mitchell as the Tampa capital markets office co-lead.

Quinn has more than 17 years of experience specializing in the origination of debt, joint venture equity and structured finance and most recently led an Orlando capital markets office for a commercial services firm. As a specialist in multi-housing - both market-rate and affordable housing - she has been a top Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae producer. Quinn, who earned a BSBA degree in finance from the University of Central Florida in Orlando, has been honored as one of Commercial Property Executive's Stars to Watch and Globe St. Real Estate Forum's Women of Influence. Additionally, she has served on State Farm Life Insurance Company's advisory council; is an active member of the UCF Real Estate Council, Mortgage Bankers Association, the National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC) and CREW Orlando.

'I am excited to join JLL and look forward to growing our debt placement platform,' Quinn said. 'JLL's reputation as a leader in originations, coupled with the top-notch team already in place, helped cement the decision that JLL is the right place for me. Additionally, as a woman in senior leadership, helping young women navigate this industry and making it more inclusive is top goal of mine, and I'm encouraged that JLL has made this a priority.'



With more than 24 years of commercial real estate industry experience, Weaver led the Tampa capital markets office for a commercial services firm, where he was recognized as being in the top 10 percent of producers nationwide. Throughout the course of his 24-year career, he has originated commercial real estate loans from $3 million to $200 million, working with lending sources that include life insurance companies, pension funds, Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and FHA. He also has a strong track record arranging joint venture equity and preferred equity financing with a focus on student housing. Weaver is a past recipient of Student Housing Business' Most Creative Financing Innovator Award and is active in industry organizations, including NMHC, the National Apartment Association, the Bay Area Apartment Association, the Real Estate Investment Council and the Mortgage Bankers Association of America. He is also involved in various charitable and community organizations such as St. Joseph's Hospital, Joshua House and the International Justice Mission.

'JLL's executive leadership, debt and equity platform, reputation in the real estate industry and ability to reach and service a wide variety of clients made it impossible to turn down this opportunity,' Weaver added. 'I look forward to working alongside the best in the business.'

'We are very excited for Melissa to join our growing team in Orlando to help further build and lead our debt and structured finance practice,' Peterson said. 'She has an established track record of successfully leading a capital markets office and is a respected thought leader in the industry. Her hard-working and client-focused approach is a perfect fit for our team and culture.'

Together the team of Quinn and Weaver have worked on and originated billions of debt and equity investments across the country.

'Lee and Melissa bring tremendous experience and expertise in the real estate debt markets, which will allow us to add significant value for our clients,' Mitchell said. 'They are some of the most knowledgeable practitioners in their space that I have met, and we thrilled to have them on the team.'

Joining Quinn in Orlando is Rob Rothaug. As Vice President, Production Support in the Orlando office, Rothaug, who has 14 years of industry experience, will serve as a senior analyst with responsibilities that include debt and equity underwriting, analytical modeling and deal execution. He has underwritten and closed institutional debt, equity and structured finance transactions and has an extensive depth of knowledge of Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae lending programs. In addition to multi-housing financing, he has a broad base of experience financing industrial, office, retail, hospitality and specialty asset classes.

Emily Moallem and Cody Mizelle are joining Weaver as Associates, Production Support in the Tampa office. Moallem, who has more than seven years of industry experience, and Mizelle, who has worked in the industry for six years, will both assist Weaver and Quinn with the origination and closing of debt and equity capital. They each have a wide-ranging understanding of financing multi-housing, senior housing, student housing and affordable housing assets.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales and advisory, debt advisory, equity advisory or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,000 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.



