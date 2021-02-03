Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated    JLL

JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED

(JLL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated : REEP Equity gets financing for Chartwell Court, plans to renovate

02/03/2021 | 05:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 - JLL Capital Markets announced today that it has arranged acquisition financing for Chartwell Court, a multi-housing property located in Houston, Texas.

JLL worked on behalf of the borrower, REEP Equity, to originate the12-year, fixed-rate Fannie Mae loan. The loan will be serviced by JLL Real Estate Capital, LLC, a Fannie Mae DUS lender.

Originally built in 1995, Chartwell Court offers ample value-add opportunity for REEP Equity, who plans to renovate 40% of unit interiors and the property's exterior. Unit upgrades ​will feature some new items to REEP's standard upgrade package, including stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. ​Other renovations include the addition of a package room with lockers; updates to clubhouse and business center/coffee bar; creation of a dog park; adding a pergola and ​grill; new furniture to the grilling and pool area; and overall enhance​ment of the landscaping around the property.

Located at 15100 Ella Blvd., the garden-style property is positioned in the popular Houston-Woodlands area. Chartwell Court has connectivity to all of Houston's major employment centers and economic drivers - such as Pinto Business Park, George Bush Intercontinental Airport, Springwoods Village, the North Houston District and The Woodlands - via being just one mile from I-45 North. In addition, the apartments sit just three miles from Houston's largest healthcare system, HCA Houston Healthcare's Northwest Hospital, and various recreational activities, like the Mercer Botanic Gardens.

The JLL Capital Markets team representing the borrower was led by Senior Managing Director Mark Brandenburg and Senior Director CW Sheehan.

JLL delivers multi-housing investors a full range of solutions through one diverse, integrated platform. The division employs approximately 400 professionals who provide comprehensive investment sales advisory and disposition services with access to thousands of domestic and foreign investors. JLL is also one of the nation's largest affordable and conventional multi-housing and seniors housing lenders with comprehensive loan underwriting, asset management and loan servicing capabilities.

JLL Capital Markets is a full-service global provider of capital solutions for real estate investors and occupiers. The firm's in-depth local market and global investor knowledge delivers the best-in-class solutions for clients - whether investment sales advisory, debt placement, equity placement or a recapitalization. The firm has more than 3,700 Capital Markets specialists worldwide with offices in nearly 50 countries.

For more news, videos and research resources on JLL, please visit our newsroom.

Disclaimer

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 22:19:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
05:20pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : REEP Equity gets financing for Chartwell Court..
PU
02:52pJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Joint Venture receives $14.138M loan for Princ..
PU
10:28aJONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Weingarten Realty Investors and Fidelis &ldquo..
PU
07:01aJLL : GoSpace AI team up to deliver a revolutionary occupancy management solutio..
PR
02/02US Office Rents Unlikely to Reach Pre-Pandemic Levels Until 2026 as Vacancy R..
MT
02/02JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : New sports and entertainment arena to be deliv..
PU
02/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL Property Management engaged on Class AA Ho..
PU
02/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : 11-property portfolio totaling $24.8M sold to ..
PU
02/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : JLL completes $44.2M sale of Cypress Financial..
PU
02/01JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED : Construction financing secured for two Union S..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 698 M - -
Net income 2020 361 M - -
Net Debt 2020 505 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 22,3x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 7 818 M 7 818 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 93 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 166,29 $
Last Close Price 152,38 $
Spread / Highest target 22,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,12%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christian Ulbrich President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Siddharth N. Mehta Chairman
Karen Brennan Chief Financial & Investment Officer
Allan Frazier Global Chief Information Officer
Sheila A. Penrose Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED1.92%7 818
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.12.84%34 275
CBRE GROUP, INC.4.34%21 448
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.89.96%8 387
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION4.53%6 193
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.-1.16%5 866
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ